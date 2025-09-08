Walker Cup: Great Britain and Ireland slump to heavy 17-9 defeat to the USA at Cypress Point

Great Britain and Ireland slumped to a heavy 17-9 Walker Cup defeat to the USA as they picked up just 1.5 points from the closing afternoon singles.

Trailing 6.5-5.5 after the first day at Cypress Point, California, the visitors halved the morning foursomes to remain within a point heading into the decisive session.

But hopes of a first Walker Cup win since 2015 - and first on US soil since 2001 - evaporated as the hosts took control in the afternoon.

Connor Graham managed a half point after a tough battle of two 18-year-olds with US amateur champion Mason Howell, but a string of US victories took them to the brink of victory.

Image: Luke Poulter, son of Ian Poulter, was playing in the Walker Cup

Preston Stout confirmed the result when his 2&1 win over Luke Poulter, son of European Ryder Cup star Ian, took them to the required 14 points.

Gavin Tiernan claimed Great Britain and Ireland's only singles victory of the afternoon, holding off Michael La Sasso 2&1 as fog descended on the closing holes along the Pacific coast.

