Procore Championship: Scottie Scheffler's streak of rounds in the 60s ends as US Ryder Cup players tee it up
Scottie Scheffler cards first round in the 70s since June after 21 consecutive scores in the 60s; world No 1 and nine of his Ryder Cup team-mates are playing in Procore Championship this week - live on Sky Sports - ahead of contest with Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28
Friday 12 September 2025 06:38, UK
Scottie Scheffler had to settle for a round in the 70s for the first time since June while Ben Griffin carded an eight-under 64 to sit in a share of second place as 10 of the US Ryder Cup team teed it up in round one of the Procore Championship.
All but two of the 12 players who will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, live in full on Sky Sports, are in the field this week in Napa, California.
Bryson DeChambeau is ineligible for PGA Tour events as he plays on the LIV Golf circuit, while Xander Schauffele is spending time with his newborn son.
Scheffler had recorded 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s but finished with a two-under 70 on Thursday as he parred each of the par fives around Silverado Resort.
The world No 1 said: "I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall. I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."
Griffin put in the strongest performance of the Ryder Cup contingent with five birdies on his back nine leaving him locked with Matt McCarty in second spot, one stroke behind Canada's Mackenzie Hughes.
Russell Henley is tied fourth on seven under and J.J. Spaun is in a three-way share of seventh on five under, while Sam Burns is also in the red after registering a one-under 70.
The remaining five Ryder Cup players on show - Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay - shot even-par 72s.
Henley said of mixing with his Ryder Cup colleagues: "I think it was a little different today, just knowing that all of us were paired in the same little area of tee times.
"We obviously did spend a lot of time with each other this week so it definitely feels slightly different than it would have if this tournament was in March. You know, the Ryder Cup is right around the corner."
USA have won their last two home Ryder Cups and will be looking to regain the trophy at Bethpage after an away defeat in Rome in 2023.
Team Europe's players are preparing for this year's event by taking part in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
