Procore Championship: Ben Griffin leads charge of US Ryder Cup players but Scottie Scheffler eight behind

Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin set an impressive clubhouse lead, with Russell Henley and JJ Spaun heading the chasing pack, on a strong Friday for several members of Keegan Bradley's US side in the second round of the Procore Championship.

All but two of the 12 players who will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black from September 26-28, live in full on Sky Sports, are in the field this week in Napa, California.

And Griffin - who will make his Ryder Cup debut as a wildcard following his first two PGA Tour wins this year - finished his second round leading two US team-mates at the top of the leaderboard, as it stood mid-way through Friday's action.

The 29-year-old followed up his opening-round 64 with a second round of 66 to set the score to beat in the clubhouse at 14-under par.

Starting from the 10th, Griffin was four under at the turn before adding further birdies at the second and sixth holes.

Image: Ben Griffin is chasing a third PGA Tour victory of the year

First round leader Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a 63 on Thursday, was out in the later groups.

Henley finished his round three shots behind Griffin at 11-under after a second round 68, with US Open champion Spaun two further shots back at nine under after shotting the same Friday score.

After his run of 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s ended on Thursday, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler was back under 70 on the second round but his 68 leaves him at six-under for the tournament - eight back on Griffin.

Scheffler, also starting from the 10th, birdied five of his first nine holes to go out in 32 to threaten a truly low round but he came back in one over after bogeys at at the first, his 10th, and sixth, his 16th, and only one further birdie on eight.

Of Bradley's other players in the field, a 67 moved Cameron Young to five under, one shot clear of Collin Morikawa (68).

Rounds of 70s left Harris English and Justin Thomas at two-under, with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay one shot further adrift and on the projected cut line heading into Friday's final hours.

