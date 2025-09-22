Junior Ryder Cup 2025: Could the next Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy feature at Bethpage Black? Line-ups, format and all you need to know

Potential Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup stars are in action this week at the Junior Ryder Cup, where Team Europe look to claim bragging rights again over the United States.

The biennial contest takes place during Ryder Cup week and sees the best juniors from Europe take on Team USA, with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among the players to have previously featured in the Junior Ryder Cup.

McIlroy was part of Europe's 2004 win and Scheffler featured in Team USA's 2012 success, while Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Cam Young and Rasmus Hojgaard are all featuring in this year's Ryder Cup having previously played in the junior version.

Could we see future Ryder Cup stars in action during this year's contest? Who will win the trophy in New York? Ahead of the 2025 edition, here's all you need to know about the Junior Ryder Cup…

When does it take place and where is it held?

The tournament typically takes place the same week as the Ryder Cup, with the first two days held at a nearby course before the final-day singles are played at the Ryder Cup venue.

This year's edition runs from September 23-25, with Nassau Country Club hosting the first two days before the final session is held at Bethpage Black - the venue holding the Ryder Cup the following day.

How did the Junior Ryder Cup start?

The idea was first discussed in 1995, following an exhibition match between a European team and a team of junior golfers from New York, before officially launching ahead of the 1997 Ryder Cup.

The big difference to the adult version is that it is a mixed event, with each team containing six girls and six boys aged 18 or under.

Will Luke Donald lead Team Europe to a historic Ryder Cup victory over Team USA at Bethpage Black? Watch this year's contest live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports Golf

What is the format?

The opening day sees two sessions of foursomes, each containing six matches, with each two-person team using one ball and taking turns to hit shots. The team with the lowest score on each hole wins that hole.

The latter foursomes session features mixed teams, with Wednesday's action also mixed for six matches of fourballs. Each team counts the lowest of its two scores on each hole, with the lowest score winning the hole.

Image: Team Europe are defending champions in the Junior Ryder Cup

All 24 players then feature in the final-day singles, with a total of 30 points on offer across the three days. The first team to reach 15.5 points will be crowned Junior Ryder Cup winners for 2025.

Who won the last Junior Ryder Cup?

The European Team ended a run of six straight defeats in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup by claiming a record 11-point win over the United States, beating them 20.5-9.5 in Rome.

Andrea Revuelta holed the winning putt for Team Europe during their 2023 Junior Ryder Cup team victory in Rome

Team Europe claimed a clean sweep in the fourballs to take a six-point lead into the singles, before claiming 8.5 points on the final day to extend their winning margin.

The United States have won seven of the past 12 editions of the Junior Ryder Cup, with four won by Europe and the 2006 contest finishing in a tie.

Who are the captains?

Stephen Gallacher returns as captain for Team Europe, having also held the role for the 2023 contest. Gallacher was part of Europe's winning 2014 Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles.

PGA president Suzy Whaley takes charge of the United States, having previously captained US teams in the PGA Cup and the Women's PGA Cup.

How does qualification work?

The leading three boys and three girls from a season-long ranking system - organised by the European Golf Association - automatically qualify for Team Europe, with captain Gallacher then having six picks to complete his line-up.

The top two in the Girls Junior PGA Championship and the Boys Junior PGA Championship automatically qualify for Team USA, as do the US Girls Junior Champion and US Junior Amateur champions.

Watch the best of Charlie Woods' performance during the final round of the Junior PGA Championships, eliminating him from qualifying for the Junior Ryder Cup. Credit: PGA of America

The leading two boys and top two girls from the USA Junior Ryder Cup points list earn their spot, with the captain then able to pick one male and one female to finalise their 12-player line-up.

Which players feature for Team Europe?

French duo Callixte Alzas and Hugo Le Goff were the automatic male qualifiers alongside Ukraine's Lev Grinberg, who made a cut on the DP World Tour when aged just 14 at the 2022 Soudal Open and was part of the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup team.

England's Charlotte Naughton is among the three female qualifiers, having finished runner-up at the R&A Girls' Amateur Championship, along with Sara Brentcheneff and Louise Uma Landgraf of France.

Ireland's John Doyle and England's Kris Kim - who has played at the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson the past two years - were captain's picks, with Oscar Couilleau, Benedicte Brent-Petersen, Nagore Martinez and Alice Kong completing the European team.

Image: Kris Kim features for Team Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup

Which players feature for Team USA?

Zoe Cusack, Anna Fang, Rayee Feng, Lily Peng, Asterisk Talley, Amelie Zalsman, Hamilton Coleman, Luke Colton, Lunden Esterline, Tyler Mawhinney, Giuseppe Puebla and Miles Russell are the 12 American players.

Charlie Woods, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, was in contention to qualify but finished outside of the top two at the Junior PGA Championship.

Which other notable names have played before?

As well as those Ryder Cup players we have already mentioned as past junior Ryder Cup players, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Hunter Mahan are among the others to have represented Team USA in the junior event.

There have been a host of Solheim Cup stars who have featured in the Junior Ryder Cup, including future European captain Suzann Pettersen and Team USA stalwart Lexi Thompson, along with Leona Maguire, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Carlota Ciganda and Rose Zhang.

How can I watch the Junior Ryder Cup?

There will be updates from all three days of the Junior Ryder Cup as part of the 'Live from the Ryder Cup' show, which will be live on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Tuesday September 23, Wednesday September 24 and Thursday September 25.

'Live from the Ryder Cup' is part of Sky Sports' extended coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, while build-up to the opening session is live from 9am on Friday September 26. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.