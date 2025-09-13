LPGA Tour: Charley Hull two shots off lead at Kroger Queen City Championship with Lottie Woad also in contention

Charley Hull produced a big second-round performance to move into contention at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The English player eagled the par-five 11th and birdied the final two holes to card an impressive 65 and move within two shots of leader Chanettee Wannasaen.

Hull finished second at the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Series event in Houston in her last event and has continued her strong form in Ohio.

"I'm just firing at the pin pretty much," she said. "I like going at the pins. I find it boring otherwise."

Hull finished the second round on 11 under and will look to chase down leader Wannasaen over the weekend.

Fellow English star Lottie Woad also remains in contention after carding six birdies in a second-round 67 to share eighth place on nine under.

Meanwhile Wannasaen, the 21-year-old player trying to win for the third straight year on the LPGA Tour, shot a four-under 68 at soggy TPC River's Bend to reach 13 under for the tournament.

"I just want me to play like this," she said. "I do not think about the score. I just want to hit the driver like this, hit the iron like this. I just want to enjoy the golf again."

Thai star Jeeno Thitikul and Germany's Olivia Cowan share second place with Hull on 11 under.

Maja Stark (66), Sei Young Kim (68) and Gigi Stoll (69) are 10 under going into the weekend.

World No 2 Nelly Korda, who remains winless so far this season, is also in the mix at nine under under after a 68.

"You just have to really stay aggressive," Korda said. "The greens are pretty soft so you can, but hitting fairways, hitting greens is the key to eventually having a putt."

Defending champion Lydia Ko shot 69 to get to five under, while Alison Lee missed the cut in her first event since giving birth in April.

