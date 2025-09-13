BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy finds birdie positives and 'good stuff' ahead of Ryder Cup despite 'sloppy mistakes' at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy insists there are plenty of positives to take from the BMW PGA Championship into the Ryder Cup despite failing to make the most of his birdie scoring at Wentworth.

The world No 2 was one of 11 European Ryder Cup players in the field for the DP World Tour's flagship event, ahead of featuring for Team Europe from September 26-28 - live on Sky Sports - at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy registered 17 birdies over his first three rounds at Wentworth but left to rue 'too many sloppy things' for not getting into title contention for the second successive week, although has seen enough encouragement in his game heading into their title defence against the United States.

"There has been a lot of birdies and there has been quite a lot of good stuff, but just too many of those blue numbers [bogeys and doubles]," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"It could be a lot, lot better and I feel like I could be right in the mix [to win] with 17 birdies, but just a few too many sloppy things in there.

"The good stuff is in there, which is a good thing. That's good for a little match-play event couple up in a couple of weeks' time!"

McIlroy followed an opening-round 68 by making a costly final double-bogey in a level-par 72 on Friday, while his third-round 70 included double bogeys at the ninth and the par-five 17th.

"I'm holing a lot of putts and hitting a lot of good shots, so whatever happens tomorrow - I'll concentrate on the birdies that I've made this week," McIlroy insisted. "I'm pretty sure that's a decent way to play in a match-play tournament."

McIlroy has traditionally capitalised on par-five scoring at Wentworth, playing them in a combined 50 under in his previous four starts here, but played the closing two holes in a combined four over during the first three rounds of this year's contest.

"I feel like I've let the last couple of holes get in my head a little bit over the last three days," McIlroy admitted. "Maybe just pressing a little too much on those holes to try to make something happen, to go from three under to five under on the scorecard or whatever it is.

"You're looking to play those six holes in three days in four under and I've played them in four over for the week so far. "I everything else has actually been okay. A few sloppy shots here and there but um you know the last two holes have definitely done me in this week."

McIlroy played each of the first three days alongside Shane Lowry, a potential partner during the Ryder Cup, who also found encouragement in his game after a bogey-free 68 on Saturday.

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball well," Lowry told Sky Sports. "I feel good, my driver feels good.

"My irons haven't been as good as I would like this week but, I feel like when I get on the greens, I'm starting to hit my putts at the hole and a lot them have a chance of going in. I'm happy with what I see there."

