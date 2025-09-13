Ladies European Tour: England's Alice Hewson cruises to five-shot victory and defends title at VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open
England’s Alice Hewson defended her title and landed her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title with a five-shot victory in Switzerland; Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall, and Ireland’s Lauren Walsh shared second on eight under
Saturday 13 September 2025 18:42, UK
Alice Hewson successfully defended her VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open title and claimed a third Ladies European Tour victory of her career by cruising to a five-shot win.
Hewson took a two-shot lead into the final day at Golfpark Holzhäusern and never relinquished control, where she posted birdies at the second and seventh to move to 33.
The Englishwoman responded to her only bogey of the day at the par-four 13th by producing a stunning three-birdie finish to close out a four-under 67, extending her winning margin over the chasing pack.
- VP Swiss Ladies Open: Final leaderboard [external]
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Hewson finished on 13 under and five clear of a three-way tie for second, with Ireland's Lauren Walsh finishing joint runner-up alongside Kajsa Arwefjall and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini.
England's Amy Taylor carded a five-under 67 to share fifth spot with Ireland's Sara Byrne, while first-round leader Esme Hamilton ended seven strokes back on six under after a final-round 68.
Hewson now jumps 15 places to eighth in the LET Order of Merit, with her win a second in Switzerland and following an impressive run of results in recent months.
"It's an absolute dream come true", said Hewson. "I tried to keep my expectations down this week. I wanted to put in a good effort for the title defence so to come away winning again, I couldn't ask for anymore.
"I didn't see a single leaderboard out there today. There was one off the back of 16, which you can see when you come around 10 as well, and I intentionally didn't look at it, because it doesn't really change how I'm trying to play the golf course."
Hamilton was one of 10 players who ended tied-seventh, with Brianna Navarrosa, Ursula Wikstrom, Anna Huang, Harang Lee, Nuria Iturrioz, Carolin Kauffmann, Celina Sattelkau, Sarah Kemp and Wales' Lydia Hall also on six under.
What's next?
The Ladies European Tour heads to Spain next for the La Sella Open, held at the La Sella Golf Resort. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Mix. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland