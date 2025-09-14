Charley Hull wins first LPGA Tour title since 2022 after world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul's final-hole collapse

England's Charley Hull claimed the third LPGA Tour title of her career after holding off world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul on a nail-biting Sunday of golf at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Hull - who has finished tied-second in her last two starts - looked like she was about to make it an unfortunate hat-trick before Thitikun four-putted on the final hole, to gift Hull the chance for a victory.

Thitikul, who won in May at Liberty National in Jersey City, was looking to become the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour this season, but the best putter on tour suffered a dramatic collapse on 18 and finished one shot behind winner Hull.

Hull, who finished 20-under par for the tournament, profited from her misfortune and birdied the last to secure her first title on the LPGA Tour since taking victory at the Volunteers of America Classic back in October 2022.

Image: Charley Hull has won her first LPGA Tour title since 2022

"I just thought I had to make the eagle to be fair," said Hull. "And I wasn't really watching her putt for birdie, because I thought she was going to hole it.

"Then yeah, I guess it's not over until the fat lady sings. I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn't expect it. But yeah, it feels pretty good."

England's Lottie Woad, winner of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open earlier this year, finished third, one shot behind Thitikul, at 18-under par.

"It was good," the 21-year-old said. "I gave it a good run on the front nine, got up there and kind of slowed down a little bit.

"Played well today and just pretty aggressive, so happy with that."

