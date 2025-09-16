Ryder Cup: Europe star Justin Rose says USA have 'tried too hard to become a team' ahead of Bethpage Black contest

Justin Rose has questioned the United States' understanding of what makes a strong Ryder Cup side and is relishing being involved in Team Europe's bid for a historic away success in New York.

With little more than a week to go until the Ryder Cup starts at Bethpage Black in New York, live on Sky Sports, Rose has given his view on the differences between the two teams.

The 45-year-old Englishman, who will make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, believes the "more natural and organic" bond of his European team is an advantage.

"I think the US team have definitely bonded a lot more in recent years, and I think that they do have pockets of good friendships," Rose said in a Q+A ahead of the Rose Ladies Open earlier this month.

"But I think the Americans have gotten a little bit… they think being a great team is about being best mates. I really don't think that's what being a great team is. Being a great team is having a kind of a real good theme and having an identity that has come from players before you, and you all buy into that vision.

"You don't have to be having the greatest time in the world to do that. Although, inevitably, we do have a great time doing that.

"I think America have tried too hard to become a team, whereas Europe is a bit more natural and organic, and I think it comes from deeper roots in a way."

'Resilience needed to deal with wild New York crowd'

Much has been made of the predicted atmosphere at Bethpage Black, with New York's famed sports fans expected to create a frenzy rarely before seen in golf.

Rory McIlroy revealed at the weekend that the European team have been using virtual reality headsets to prepare for the challenge.

Rose didn't mention the technology, but explained how he is planning to approach the situation.

He said: "I think we've been talking about the Ryder Cup in Bethpage probably for 10 years, the anticipation of it, what it's going to be like, how intense it's going to be.

"New Yorkers are crazy, and I think they become sort of caricatures of themselves. I think they feel like they have to live up to that reputation. So, fully expect absolute chaos out there.

"But I'm also not sure that that's necessarily bad either. There comes a point where it just becomes noise, the more there is, potentially, I'm hoping it fades into just chaos and noise, which actually might be easier than one or two very, very distracting targeted noises.

"So, we'll see, but I'm expecting that too. I really don't know, my point is I actually don't know what to expect, but I think we have to make a mental commitment.

"I'm not going in unprepared by saying I don't know what to expect. I'm going in saying, 'I don't know what to expect, but I'm willing to commit to not rising to anything, not taking the bait, willing to just accept and absorb and let things roll off your back.' You need that resilience.

"I think that's what we're accepting, that you're going to need resilience that week, 100 per cent. But who knows what it's actually going to be like in person. It's going to be wild."

