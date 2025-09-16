Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match: Brooklyn Beckham, Noah Kahan to feature as Team Europe and Team USA line-ups revealed for Bethpage Black

Brooklyn Beckham, Noah Kahan and Eli Manning are among the names confirmed to feature in the Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match at Bethpage Black.

Beckham, the eldest son of former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham, will show off his golfing talents as features for Team Europe in the one-day event on Wednesday of Ryder Cup week.

Europe take on the United States in a 10-hole scramble event, held on the same venue the Ryder Cup will be contested on two days later, with each team made of eight well-known celebrities from the worlds of music, cinema, sport and more.

We take a closer look at the two teams and how the scoring will work for the event…

Who features for Team Europe?

Brookly Beckham features in the event for the first time, while Tom Felton and Oliver Phelps - best known for playing Draco Malfoy and George Weasley in Harry Potter - are among the actors involved.

Three-time NBA champion Toni Kukoč and two-time NBA winner Pau Gasol are among the stars from other sports in action, while actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is involved having previously competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Chef José Andrés and ice hockey great Teemu Selänne, who played in the NHL for over 20 years, complete Europe's line-up.

Who plays for the United States?

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe and two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning tee it up for the United States, along with former NFL player-turned-presenter Michael Strahan.

A strong music contingent sees chart-topping singer-songwriter Noah Kahan joined by country singer Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown, previously described as 'the future of country music'.

Saturday Night Live presenter Colin Jost and Chef Bobby Flay are the other names featuring for Team USA.

What is the format and how will scoring work?

The holes used will be the first, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th at Bethpage Black, with each hole used twice.

There will be four matches in the event, with two players from Europe facing two from the United States in each match.

The scramble format sees every player hit a tee shot, with both players in each team then playing their next shot from the best position. The process repeats until the ball is holed, with only the best shots counting towards the team's final score for that hole.

Each match offers one point per hole, with a tied hole resulting a half point for each team. Matches offer up to 10 total points each, with the team first to 20½ points winning the All-Star Celebrity Match.

What happened in the last All-Star Celebrity Match?

Team Monty - captained by Colin Montgomerie - took victory in today's inaugural Ryder Cup All-Star Match, beating Team Pavin 7-4 - captained by Corey Pavin in a seven-hole contest at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Gareth Bale, tennis star Novak Djokovic, F1 driver Carlos Sainz, former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko were all part of the 2023 edition in Rome.

How can I watch the All-Star Celebrity Match?

Live updates from the All-Star Celebrity Match will be part of the 'Live from the Ryder Cup' show on Wednesday of Ryder Cup week, live from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, with highlights available on the Sky Sports website and app.

Sky Sports has live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday.