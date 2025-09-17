Ryder Cup 2025: Nicolas Colsaerts 'disappointed' to miss out on vice-captain role but gives backing to Luke Donald and Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Nicolas Colsaerts has given his full backing to Luke Donald and his European Ryder Cup team, despite being left 'disappointed' by not being selected as a vice-captain for this year’s contest.

Donald has retained four of his five vice-captains from Europe's 2023 success in Rome for this month's event at Bethpage Black, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports, while 11 of the 12 players from that contest also feature again in New York.

Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal and Francesco Molinari all return to the vice-captaincy roles, while Colsaerts - part of Europe's famous 'Miracle at Medinah' away win in 2012 - has been replaced by Alex Noren.

"Yeah, very disappointed, because it's a competition that I live for that has basically been the only thing that will get me out of bed for the last couple of years," Colsaerts told the Sky Sports Golf podcast ahead of being part of Sky Sports' coverage of the Ryder Cup.

"Extremely disappointed, yes, but the captain is in charge. There are no hard feelings to have about the decision the captain makes. Also, because the respect of the competition and the respect of who is representing us every two years, I would always back them.

"Yes, of course I would have loved to be there and more than that I would have loved to help. It's the fact that I'm not able to help that I'm disappointed and sad about.

"At the same time, I'm going for a couple of days. I'm going to mingle a little bit with them early in the week and then come back and work with you guys (Sky Sports Golf) on the build-up shows on Saturday and Sunday.

"I would always back the team. I would always wish them good luck. I would always think the world about the guys that are representing us and I hope that we keep the cup."

Rasmus Hojgaard replaces twin brother Nicolai as the only change to the European line-up from two years ago, while Luke Donald's side and backroom staff have gone on a 'scouting mission' to Bethpage Black ahead of facing the United States.

"Everyone's comfortable with one another," Colsaerts added. You go there with that familiar feeling. Everybody knows what they have to do, where's their place. They say never change a winning team - it's no coincidence.

"The challenge is different, because you're going to have to work more as a closed-knit [group] because of the crowd that you're going to play in front of. From what I see from the outside, it looks like they're doing everything they need to do to be ready for next week."

Team Europe will likely have to tackle a possible hostile atmosphere, in front of packed New York crowds, although Colsaerts also expects the home fans to criticise the American players if results aren't going in their favour.

"The first day [in 2012] I heard nothing because I was in the zone," Colsaerts said. "I just worried about what was happening within my match and I realized that the only thing that mattered is really those four golf balls.

"It's the only thing that matters whatever 'Joe' is shouting, after he's had six beers on the sixth fairway, has literally no impact on the game. It does, but it shouldn't have - it's an outside element.

"I think the New York crowd is a different crowd that loves entertainment. They have no problem telling you how they feel, but at the same time, I feel that the New York crowd will have no problem giving stick to their own."

