PGA Tour: 2026 season-opening The Sentry tournament forced to move due to Maui drought

Due to a severe drought on the Hawaiian island of Maui and logistical challenges, the PGA Tour will not hold the 2026 Sentry tournament at Kapalua's Plantation Course; new venue yet to be announced

Tuesday 16 September 2025 21:05, UK

Highlights of the final day of the 2025 Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii

The PGA Tour has revealed the 2026 season-opening Sentry tournament will not be contested at The Plantation Course due to an ongoing drought on the island of Maui.

A severe drought on the Hawaiian island, which has impacted 140,000 residents, has led to water conservation mandates being implemented.

As a result, conditions at the hosting Kapalua Resort have been compromised, leaving it unfit to host the event between January 5-11 due to an inability to meet PGA Tour standards.

The move away was coordinated with Hawaii's governor, Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County officials, with logistical issues due to Maui's remote location, tight shipping and vendor deadlines, and infrastructure build-out complications also cited as reasons.

No alternative venue has been announced at this stage with the PGA Tour confirming they would be shared in due course.

A PGA Tour statement read: "Following discussions with the governor's office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA Tour has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges.

"Additional event information will be shared when appropriate."

Hideki Matsuyama won the 2025 edition of The Sentry with a record-breaking score of 35-under par - the lowest in the tournament's history.

