Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe's past captains on the challenge Luke Donald faces to beat Team USA on away soil at Bethpage Black

Team Europe have created a winning formula for home editions of the Ryder Cup, with Luke Donald's task now to build on that template and deliver a historic victory on American soil.

Europe head to New York as reigning champions after their impressive 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome, their seventh consecutive home victory, although they have won just four previous away editions of the biennial contest.

Their last three defeats in the United States have been by an average of seven points, including the 10-point drubbing at Whistling Straits four years ago, with the exception being the 'Miracle at Medinah' and a final-day comeback in 2012.

Donald was a player in Europe's last two away victories, having featured as a rookie in 2004 before playing at Medinah in 2012, with the Englishman now looking to become the first golfer since Tony Jacklin to captain Europe to back-to-back Ryder Cup victories.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling 2023 Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome

"We're drawing inspiration from those away wins for this one," Donald said in the latest 'Countdown to the 2025 Ryder Cup' documentary.

"I think it's really important to understand that it [winning away] has been done. Yeah, it's difficult, but we've done it a lot more than the US."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking at Wentworth, Luke Donald shared his thoughts on his potential European pairings ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

Can Europe build on past away glory?

Donald is the first European player to retain the captaincy since Bernard Gallacher held the role for three consecutive editions in the 1990s, with two of the four previous European away successes coming via a returning captain.

Jacklin - a four-time Ryder Cup captain - was the first to achieve it, following a 1985 win on home soil with an unlikely 15-13 victory over a Jack Nicklaus-led American team two years later.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's very hard not to realise that they're shouting louder for the home crowd than they are for you!" Jacklin said. "That's where you need a captain that's been through the mill. We need to be armoured mentally and you've got to turn that into determination.

"The only advice I could really give Luke was to be everybody's best friend. It's an amazing week for a captain and you've got this incredible one-on-one relationship with every player.

"He is aware of how intense it is for everybody, most of all him! You can't work hard enough as a captain to nurture that friendship, because these guys are going out into the big unknown. As good as they may be, there's no hiding place in a Ryder Cup - you are totally exposed!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NBA superstar and avid golf fan Steph Curry speaks ahead of the Ryder Cup in New York and discusses his excitement for the event

Jacklin retained the trophy with a draw in the 1989 contest before Gallacher captained Europe for the next three editions, losing the 1991 and 1993 Ryder Cups before leading them to victory at Oak Hill in 1995.

The 1991 edition referred to as the 'War on the Shore' due to the intense rivalry and contentious arguments between the two teams, while the following contest remains the last time the United States have won the Ryder Cup on European soil.

"I didn't particularly want to be a captain for a third time," Gallacher admitted about the 1995 contest, won 14.5-13.5 by Europe. "It was certainly job done - I was never going to do it again. It all fell into place the way it didn't for me in the previous two."

Image: Seve Ballesteros (right) made his final Ryder Cup appearance as a player under Bernard Gallacher's captaincy in 1995

Could Europe replicate Langer's big win?

An inexperienced European side threatened a shock victory at the 'Battle of Brookline' in 1999, when Mark James' side failed to convert a 10-6 lead on the final day, but won the next three Ryder Cups - including a record-breaking away win in 2004.

"I think communication is the key [as captain]," said Bernhard Langer, who led Europe to an 18.5-9.5 victory that year. "You have to tell every player how good they are, how great they are, how valued they are and install confidence.

Image: Team Europe's 18.5-9.5 win in 2004 remains their biggest on away soil

"The pressure can be overwhelming, but you've got to try and enjoy it, embrace it and say 'this is what I've worked on for two years. I'm here, I'm going to enjoy this and not let the pressure take over'."

Donald, who was a 21-year-old rookie in that victory, said: "He [Langer] just seemed very with it, seemed to have a plan for everything and didn't leave a stone unturned."

Colin Montgomerie, who secured the winning point that year, added: "He [Langer] had plan A, B, C, D ready but we didn't need B, C or D - we stuck to plan A because it was working! That was probably the best victory - by a record margin by a young team, away from home - of all."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A true golfing miracle in Medinah

Europe thrashed the USA by the same margin in Ireland two years' later but were beaten at Valhalla in 2008, only to follow regaining the trophy in 2010 by completing a miraculous comeback in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Jose Maria Olazabal's side were 10-4 down in the Saturday fourballs before winning the last two matches, then claimed 8.5 points on the final day to deliver the biggest singles comeback in European history.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The Miracle at Medinah was a miracle - I still don't know, to this day how we won that Ryder Cup," said Paul McGinley, vice-captain that week, the 2014 captain and the strategic advisor to Donald for this year's contest. "It was just incredible how one thing led to another."

An emotional Olazabal paid tribute to European legend and good friend Seve Ballesteros after that win, the first Ryder Cup since the five-time major champion's death, with the legacy of both Spaniards being taken into future European teams.

Olazabal, who served as a vice-captain in 2023 and will again this month, said: "He [Donald] knows what it takes to win a Ryder Cup, even away from home.

Image: Jose Maria Olazabal will serve as a vice-captain for a second successive Ryder Cup

"Being the captain away from home is going to be very, very difficult - especially in New York. Luke's not afraid of the challenge."

Donald targeting New York victory

Every Ryder Cup since has been won by the home team, with Team Europe beaten by a six-point margin in 2016 and thrashed 19-9 in 2021 before Donald regained the trophy in the 2023 edition.

Europe have retained 11 of their 12-man line-up and four of the five vice-captains from the 2023 contest, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai in the playing roster and Alex Noren joining the backroom staff in place of Nicolas Colsaerts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking as strategic advisor to Team Europe, Paul McGinley explains the decision to fly all 12 European players to New York a week in advance of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage

"I'm not saying we're going to win at Bethpage, because it's going to be incredibly difficult, but I will say we will probably be the best prepared away team that we've ever had," McGinley added about Donald's team.

"It's a question now of can we deliver? Can we deliver under that hostile environment and can our players deliver to the high levels required to get to 14.5 points? The performance of your top players is key."

The United States will head into the 2025 contest as slight favourites due to home advantage and having 12 players inside the world's top 25, although Donald hopes Europe's preparation can help them to victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy 'loves' the team Donald has assembled for the Ryder Cup and believes Team Europe 'have a wonderful opportunity' at Bethpage Black

Donald said: "If they [his players] are playing well and they're matching very similar to the US, but you create a little bit of a better culture for them to succeed in and a better environment, that's when we might have the edge."

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.