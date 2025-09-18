Ryder Cup 2025: How practice trip to Bethpage Black can help 'most prepared' Team Europe in pursuit of away victory

Europe look to be 'the most prepared away team ever' heading into this year’s Ryder Cup, with a ‘scouting mission’ to Bethpage Black part of their push for a historic success in New York.

Luke Donald's side are defending champions heading into this year's contest against the United States, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports, where they look to follow their 2023 success in Rome with a famous victory on American soil.

Donald has previously discussed how important he felt the pre-event team practice trip to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club was ahead of their win in Italy, leading him to take Team Europe on a similar trip ahead of an away Ryder Cup for the first time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald looks ahead to the Ryder Cup in New York and discusses the challenge facing Team Europe

Eleven of Donald's 12-man team travelled to the United States on Sunday evening after appearing at the BMW PGA Championship, along with the vice-captains and other backroom staff, with Sepp Straka then joining them in New York.

The team played 27 holes across the two days - nine holes on Monday and 18 holes the following day, before spending Tuesday night together in Manhattan ahead of being given the rest of the week to prepare separately.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking as strategic advisor to Team Europe, Paul McGinley explains the decision to fly all 12 European players to New York a week in advance of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage

"I think it [the practice trip] is very, very shrewd and very clever," former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart told Sky Sports. "I don't know any other professional team sports that would go one or two days before they're about to perform and expect them to perform at the best of their ability.

"You've got to be able to acclimatise to different time zones, different foods, different temperatures, all that kind of thing. The idea that they've gone over there at least a week early to get over that, play a little bit, then do their own thing after a couple of days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe took the Ryder Cup trophy with them on their flight to New York and even strapped it into a seat!

"They're all then going to be in the same sort of time zone, they can go and do what they want and then unite back at a team at the beginning. I like it."

Team Europe travelled from Wentworth to Heathrow Airport ahead of flying out and shared the journey on their social media accounts, with Donald pictured in the cockpit of the plane - with the trophy - ahead of their departure.

Image: Donald took the trophy into the cockpit ahead of their departure

All players were kitted out in new 2025 apparel for the practice rounds and a team photo was released, with Donald's team getting the opportunity to familiarise themselves with a course that hasn't been used for a major of PGA Tour event since the 2019 PGA Championship.

"Any time you can get a look at the course (it helps)," Dame Laura Davies told Sky Sports. "Some of the players obviously have played there before. I understand they have cut the rough down a little bit.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"They've made it more PGA Tour-like, where the guys can just bomb drivers here, there and everywhere. It's very important for the guys (to see that) before they get there on Monday and start their practice preparation.

"It gets it in their mind over the next few days, while they're on holiday, so they have some idea of what they're walking into. I think the reconnaissance mission was a great idea. They've got that journey to remember now and you can't buy memories like that."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Donald has retained 11 of his 12-man side and four of his five vice-captain from the 2023 victory, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai as a player and Alex Noren taking over from Nicolas Colsaerts in the backroom team.

The trip gave an experienced European team more time together ahead of next week's contest, plus the opportunity to trial the different pairings Donald has previously suggested may be implemented for the 2025 edition.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The best lads trip ever if you play golf!" two-time Ryder Cup player David Howell said. "It's lovely for Rasmus to have experienced that environment of just those 12 guys going about their business, rather than that coming next Monday and Tuesday. That will be helpful to him.

"When I see that list of 12 names, I'm not sure I can remember a stronger team. If not ever, then certainly all the way back to when we had the big five of [Seve] Ballesteros, [Bernhard] Langer, [Sir Nick] Faldo, [Ian] Woosnam and [Sandy] Lyle."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Donald has requested his players stay in the United States and on the same time zone in the days off ahead of Ryder Cup week, some players staying together for practice rounds in the New York and Bob MacIntyre set to tackle Aronimink and Shinnecock Hills - both major venues in 2026 with his caddie.

Europe will then return to Bethpage Black early next week ahead of their bid to be the first winners of an away Ryder Cup since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', four years on from a record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits.

"I think the preparation undoubtedly has been the best ever," Howell added. "No stone has been left unturned by Luke and his vice captains. They're as prepared as there have been. We're going to have a good chance."

Image: Team Europe ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

What's next?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.