Ryder Cup 2025: The closest contest in a generation? What to expect as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black in New York

The last time a Ryder Cup has been won - by either team - on foreign soil, Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of Manchester United, Andy Murray was reigning US Open champion and Team GB had just celebrated an Olympics to remember in London.

While for most of us those sporting landmarks may feel like recent memories, the reality is that some 13 years and five Ryder Cups have passed without any visiting team coming remotely close to an away success.

Since Europe recovered from being 10-4 down to deliver one of the all-time great sporting comebacks in 2012, snatching victory in such unlikely fashion that it is referred to as the 'Miracle at Medinah', every following Ryder Cup has been won by five points or more.

Image: Will Donald or Keegan Bradley be lifting the Ryder Cup trophy on Sunday evening?

Europe are unquestionably a dominant force on home soil, with America losing on each of their last seven visits across the Atlantic, but replicating that in the United States has historically proven far more challenging.

Team USA have only lost four times at home in the 98-year history of this biennial event, with the last Ryder Cup held in the United States seeing them triumph 19-9 - the largest margin of victory since players from Continental Europe were allowed to feature.

Although home advantage and having the stronger team (based on the Official Golf World Ranking) will make Team USA slight favourites to regain the trophy, this year's eagerly-anticipated edition - live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports - has the potential to be the closest in a generation.

Donald has history in his sights

The most recent instance of Europe having a returning captain was Bernard Gallacher, who avoided a third straight loss in charge by guiding them to a 14.5-13.5 victory - on away soil - in the 1995 contest.

Two of Europe's four away successes have come via a returning captain, with Donald - who has NEVER been involved in a losing Ryder Cup team - now looking to become the first captain to claim back-to-back wins since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking at Wentworth, Luke Donald shares his thoughts on his potential European pairings ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

Donald has plenty of experience of winning Ryder Cups on American soil, impressing as a rookie in the record-breaking 2004 victory and being first out in the singles during their 2012 win, but his task is now to try and deliver what Rory McIlroy describes as "one of the biggest accomplishments in golf".

The former world No 1 has 11 of his 12-man team and four of his five vice-captains returning from the 2023 win at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with that consistent core seen as a possible advantage when chasing an away victory.

"I think Luke's character hides an incredibly studious and intelligent individual behind there," former Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart told Sky Sports. "You think he's quite quiet but that's just his demeanour.

"He has a great understanding of how to get the best out of the people that work with you, your team and your vice-captain. He understands the game. He has the backing of the team - that was evident the last time - and they obviously love his captaincy methods."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after his final round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Jon Rahm explains the use of virtual reality headsets by Team Europe in preparation for a hostile crowd at Bethpage

Europe hope experience can help

McIlroy was reduced to tears during the record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits four years ago but top-scored for Team Europe in Rome, with golf's newest member of the Grand Slam club now returning for an eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance.

The world No 2 and Justin Rose are the only surviving players from Europe's 2012 win at Medinah, although all 12 of Donald's side have featured in the USA on the PGA Tour this season and eight have experience of playing in an away Ryder Cup.

European rookies have historically struggled away from home, with Thomas Pieters - who scored four points in the 2016 defeat - the anomaly in recent editions, so having 11 returning players and one lone debutant makes that less of an issue this year.

All five vice-captains have also featured as players on winning Ryder Cup teams, with Jose Maria Olazabal appearing in that 1987 away win before captaining them in 2012, with Francesco Molinari another in the backroom team part of the last success in America.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy 'loves' the team Donald has assembled for the Ryder Cup and believes Team Europe 'have a wonderful opportunity' at Bethpage Black

"It [Team Europe] is as strong as it could be," Dame Laura Davies told Sky Sports. I was hoping Marco [Penge] was going to get in, but who would you take out? They're all playing well.

"Look at Matt Fitzpatrick - it's fabulous how he has played the last six months. I know Rasmus [Hojgaard] had a couple of bad weeks, but he won't be a weak link and he'll be ready. I think if Rory, Tyrrell [Hatton], Jon [Rahm] and Tommy [Fleetwood] all play really well, that's where we win the Ryder Cup."

Europe take new approach to preparation

Paul McGinley, the 2014 winning captain and three-time player, is involved in this year's backroom staff as a strategic advisor to Donald, with Europe tackling the 2025 contest "unlike any other away Ryder Cup" to try and successfully retain the trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Donald looks ahead to the Ryder Cup

The qualification campaign was altered ahead of this year, focusing on one ranking table rather than separating between points earned from the DP World Tour and elsewhere, with 11 of the top 12 on that list ending up being part of Donald's side.

Donald has previously credited a pre-Ryder Cup practice trip for his team to Rome ahead of their win in 2023, with the Englishman taking all of this year's line-up and close backroom staff to New York for a first-ever away scouting mission.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking as strategic advisor to Team Europe, Paul McGinley explains the decision to fly all 12 European players to New York a week in advance of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage

They travelled together - Sepp Straka aside - directly from the BMW PGA Championship, with the Austrian later joining then for 27 holes of practice at Bethpage Black and an evening in Manhattan during a two-and-a-bit-day trip.

"I think this is a different challenge," Donald said in his pre-Wentworth press conference. "Some of our advantages from Rome are certainly not advantages anymore. I think a lot of my thinking revolves around crowd management and how we react as a team.

Image: Donald took the Ryder Cup trophy into the cockpit ahead of the flight to New York

"I try to approach this in a little bit of a different way in terms of communication amongst the players. Instead of just waiting until the team is formed, then get my messaging across, that process started 15 months ago. Those are probably the things that I felt like could be improved from Rome and hopefully they will see some good results."

Both teams offering pre-Ryder Cup form

McIlroy is a four-time winner already in 2025 - including an elusive fifth major title at The Masters in April, while Rose and Fleetwood both won titles during the FedExCup Playoffs and eight of the European team successfully qualified for the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after McIlroy's win at the the Irish Open, former Ryder Cup captain McGinley suggested the manner of the win could help inspire Team Europe at the Ryder Cup

The closing weeks of the American qualification campaign were dominated by the prospect of Keegan Bradley potentially naming himself as the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, only for several of his Team USA candidates to find form and make his decision easier.

Bradley won the Travelers Championship in June, with the 39-year-old finishing the qualification campaign as one of the top 12 American players - in both the world rankings and the FedExCup standings, but elected to remain outside the ropes and focus on captaincy.

That decision came after Cameron Young - a New York native - stormed to a long-awaited PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Griffin claimed two titles in 2025 and Patrick Cantlay contended for Tour Championship victory during Fleetwood's FedExCup glory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, in Atlanta, Georgia

"I think they [America] have got a lot more form than people are giving them credit for," McGinley said in a media call ahead of the Ryder Cup. "Young is from the area, had success in this golf course, grew up in the area, so he's going to have a huge amount of support.

"[JJ] Spaun has been playing very well and is obviously US Open champion. This guy Griffin, people might not know him and it's easy to dismiss, but he's a hell of a competitor. He came second recently to Scottie Scheffler [Procore Championship] and I think he's a guy that will flourish."

Players ready to embrace hostile atmosphere

Ever since the PGA of America announced in September 2013 that this edition would be held at Bethpage Black, excitement has grown on the atmosphere expected from a vocal New York crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NBA superstar and avid golf fan Steph Curry speaks ahead of the Ryder Cup in New York and discusses his excitement for the tournament

The European players could potentially face considerable heckling, leading to Donald offering his side the chance to experiment with virtual reality headsets - mimicking what they may experience - in the build-up to this year's event.

Around 45,000 fans are expected for each of the three event days, with the Americans aiming to use the home crowd to their advantage to help put early pressure on Donald's team.

"If they [United States players] underperform, they'll be told in no uncertain terms by those New York faithful that they're underperforming," Coltart said. "It could give a sense of them actually playing away from home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy says he admires Novak Djokovic's ability to deal with hostility with a pro-American crowd and hints at taking advice from the Serb after the pair had a conversation

"We know the crowd's going to be partisan, let's say it nicely like that. Hopefully it doesn't spill over."

Whoever can get the New York fans on-side first may end Sunday evening with their hands on the trophy.

What's next?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.