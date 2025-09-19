Lottie Woad well off the pace after first round of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Lottie Woad made a disappointing start as she carded a two-over 73 in the first round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman had an up-and-down round after starting on the 10th hole at Pinnacle Country Club, carding three birdies and five bogeys, including three successive dropped shots from the 12th and back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth.

There was better news for Ireland's Leona Maguire, who shot a seven-under-par 64 to put herself firmly in contention.

Maguire did not drop a shot in her round and a run of five birdies in seven holes saw her charge into contention at the top of the field, a stroke behind early joint-leaders Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff carded a three-under 68 but was left to rue a bogey at the par-four 16th which was the only blemish on an otherwise good round.

A double-bogey seven at the 14th was expensive for Caley McGinty, for whom two birdies elsewhere on her card ensured she signed for an even-par round and joint 103rd.

World No 2 Nelly Korda shot a two-under-par 69.

