Ryder Cup 2025: Team USA stars react to pay-to-play 'issue' and reveal their plans for Bethpage Black appearance money

Team USA stars have hit back at the Ryder Cup pay-to-play 'issue' and revealed what they plan to do with money allocated for featuring in this year’s contest at Bethpage Black.

The PGA of America has allocated $500,000 (£370,000) for each American player competing this week in New York, the first time in the event's history players have been paid a fixed sum to play.

Each American player previously had a $200,000 (£148,000) charitable donation allocated to them, something in place since 1999, but that has been increased to $300,000 (£222,000) and the remaining money is a 'stipend' for the player to use how they wish.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley was part of the process and supported the change, insisting that 'a lot of good is going to come from this', with the debate surrounding players being paid dominating build-up to this year's contest.

Bradley has already confirmed his allocation as captain would be given to charity, with several of his star players asked whether they would follow suit during their pre-event press conferences.

"You guys keep talking about it and trying to make it this negative thing," Xander Schauffele said. "It's whatever everyone views it as. I don't think I'd be sitting up on this stage if I didn't have a positive attitude and I try to look at this in the most positive of lights as possible.

"I think being a product of the PGA Tour if there's one thing besides competing at a high level that's taught me, it's to sort of have a positive impact on the areas that you're in, and I don't see why this would be any different.

"There's a lot of pride that comes into playing in one of these, and yes, we're happy to get paid for this, and yes, I plan on donating it. It's something that selfishly will make me feel good about what I do."

Scheffler used air quotation marks when responding to a question about Ryder Cup payment being an issue, with the world No 1 quick to make clear that he was going to donate his money elsewhere.

"My wife and I like to do a lot of stuff in our local community and I've never been one to announce what we do," Scheffler said in his press conference. "I don't like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition.

"We have something planned for the money that we'll be receiving. I think it's a really cool thing that the PGA of America has empowered us to do.

"I have a deep passion for the city of Dallas, I have a deep passion for the organisations that we support at home and I'm excited to be able to take this money and be able to do some good in our local community."

Cantlay also confirmed he would be giving back to charity and organisations in Southern California, two years on from reports suggesting that he was not wearing a cap at the 2023 Ryder Cup because of players not getting paid.

The former FedExCup champion was taunted by European fans during that event but has always vigorously denied that claim, with Cantlay reiterating his stance - while wearing a Team USA cap in his press conference.

When asked about wearing a cap this year was due to payment, Cantlay said: "No, not at all. Like I've said a million times, the hat didn't fit last year and this year we worked with them to make sure we had one. We got one, so we're good!"

