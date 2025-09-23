Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau hailed as Team USA's 'gladiator' ready to make Bethpage Black his arena

Bryson DeChambeau has long been known as golf's 'mad scientist, but his Team USA compatriots instead hailed him as 'explosive', a 'gladiator' and their 'X-factor' ahead of this week's Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau missed the USA's 16.5-11.5 loss to Europe in Rome two years ago after leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, but qualified automatically this time courtesy of some stirring displays in the majors since - six top-10 finishes in eight, including a second US Open triumph a Pinehurst No 2 in 2024.

Once seen as one of the game's great disruptors, and though his methods are still a touch unorthodox, the 32-year-old's popularity has soared of late, thanks in large part to his growing social media presence and YouTube channel.

"I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week," world No 1 Scottie Scheffler said of DeChambeau ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Europe round Bethpage Black.

"Bryson is a tremendous competitor and a great partner, as well. He's a great guy, a good friend and brings a lot of energy.

"People love him and he loves the opportunity to represent his country."

DeChambeau has suited up for Team USA on two previous occasions in the Ryder Cup, the 2018 defeat at Le Golf National in Paris, in which he went pointless through his three matches as a rookie, and then as part of the 19-9 drubbing of Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021.

In stark contrast to his debut outing, DeChambeau returned 2.5 points from a possible three on that occasion, and he's back to do some more damage in front of the anticipated raucous New York crowds this week following his absence in Rome.

"I was telling Keegan [Bradley] that I felt like he could be the difference for us," Xander Schauffele said of DeChambeau's return to Team USA for Bethpage.

"He views himself like a gladiator golfer and this is as big as it gets.

"Feeding into the fans, the style of golf that he plays and this is his arena.

"I'm excited to see what he can do, hopefully get a lot of points up on the board."

US captain Keegan Bradley echoed Schauffele's comments when addressing the media on Tuesday, saying: "Bryson, just his golfing ability alone is an X-factor for our team.

"He's also a really fiery player. And when you come to a Ryder Cup, you don't want guys to try to be something they're not.

"We have a lot of calm, mellow guys, so we need the energy from Bryson."

And long before the action gets under way with the opening fourballs - live on Sky Sports Golf from midday on Friday - DeChambeau has been bringing the energy, stirring the pot.

DeChambeau stirs up McIlroy 'war of words'

Team Europe talisman Rory McIlroy, in particular, has been in his sights, the pair's latest 'war of words' only adding to their growing rivalry.

In July, DeChambeau struck the first blow when telling People Magazine: "I'll be chirping in [McIlroy's] ear this time.

"If we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it."

McIlroy responded in an interview with The Guardian, saying: "I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people.

"That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others."

It was reminiscent of McIlroy's tone when brushing off DeChambeau's criticism of him after they went round as the final pairing on Masters Sunday this year, the Northern Irishman having clinched the Career Slam in spectacular style.

"Didn't talk to me once all day," DeChambeau said at the time, to which McIlroy responded a few weeks later at the PGA Championship: "I'm not going to try to be his best mate."

This came off the back of the pair duking it out at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No 2, where the American claimed a one-shot victory as McIlroy blew a two-shot lead over the final five holes.

It all just feeds into the growing 'rivalry' narrative and would make any potential Bethpage Black matchup pure 'box office'.

Only fitting for Team USA's 'gladiator'.

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm.