Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe's Justin Rose open to Chelsea-style celebration with Donald Trump as organisers ramp up security for President's visit

Justin Rose says he would welcome President Donald Trump on stage to celebrate with Team Europe if they win the Ryder Cup this weekend.

The PGA of America have warned of delays for spectators and confirmed extra security measures are in place for Trump's attendance at the Ryder Cup.

Trump is due to appear during the opening afternoon of this year's biennial contest at Bethpage Black, where Team USA are looking to regain the trophy against Team Europe in New York.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley described the presidential visit for the Friday fourballs as 'something that everyone will remember forever', with several of his players welcoming Trump's decision to attend and add to the already expected partisan atmosphere.

Trump's presence brings additional logistical challenges, with tournament organisers keen to avoid a repeat of last month's US Open men's tennis final - delayed due to extra security measures for his arrival.

A statement issued by the PGA of America on Wednesday confirmed that extra restrictions will be in place for the opening day, with gate opening times brought forward in an attempt to limit disruption.

The statement said: "Those attending the Ryder Cup on Friday, September 26, should expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions in place at Bethpage Black.

"Ticketed attendees are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible and should budget extra time as they plan their day. In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the Clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.

"If spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again prior to re-entering that area. Gates will open for ticket holders at 5am. Guests should make every effort to restrict personal items to a minimum.

"Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black Golf Course. These areas may briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event."

Image: Large crowds are expected throughout the Ryder Cup

Trump was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos when introduced to the US Open crowd last month, with long queues leaving thousands of spectators unable to get to their seats before the already-delayed final started.

Rose: We'd have Trump on the stage!

Trump joined Chelsea on stage as they celebrated their Club World Cup success earlier this summer, with Justin Rose welcoming the idea of the president doing the same should Europe go on to lift the Ryder Cup on Sunday.

"100 per cent, yeah would love that opportunity," Rose said in his press conference. "Listen, I'm not sure he's going to want to be on the stage congratulating the team that sort of wins in his backyard!

"But listen, of course, he's the President, ultimate respect, and that would be a great opportunity.

"He's to bring certainly a lot of attention and patriotism to the event. I don't think he's going to necessarily be on the tee box with us or roaming the course.

Image: Justin Rose spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

"I think there will just be a lot of noise around it, but I'm not sure there will be the continued distraction of it.

"It's great for golf that he's engaged in the game and obviously he brings a lot of eyeballs with him. Fan-wise, I'm sure Friday afternoon will be certainly very intense and entertaining."

Captains 'honoured' by Trump's visit

Trump called for Bradley to be a playing-captain for this year's contest, prior to him announcing his captain's picks last month, with both the American captain and Luke Donald welcoming the President attending.

"I'm deeply honoured that the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup," Bradley said in his press conference. "I think anytime you can be around a current president is a pretty phenomenal thing.

"When you're representing your country at a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the President there to support you is something that is just absolutely incredible. I'm really grateful to him for doing that for us."

Donald added: "I think anytime a sitting president wants to come to an event, it just shows how big the Ryder Cup is. You've got to see that as a mark of respect.

"President Trump is obviously a big supporter of golf and he knows a lot of the players this week and has met them before. I think you see it as that, as a mark of respect, that a sitting President wants to support an event when he has a very busy schedule."

