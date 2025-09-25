Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe captain Luke Donald takes aim at Team USA with pay comments during opening ceremony at Bethpage Black

European captain Luke Donald took aim at the American team’s decision to offer payment to players during his speech at the Ryder Cup opening ceremony.

Donald is looking to lead Europe to back-to-back wins over the United States, whose players are being paid to feature for the first time in the biennial contest's 98-year history.

Keegan Bradley and all his 12 American side are being allocated $500,000 to represent Team USA, with $300,000 (£223,000) donated to a charity of their choice and a $200,000 (£149,000) 'stipend' to spend how they wish.

The debate around payment to American players has dominated build-up ahead of this year's contest at Bethpage Black, live from Friday on Sky Sports Golf, with Donald twice making references in his speech to highlight European players were not getting paid.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us," Donald said in his speech at Wednesday's opening ceremony. "It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize money or world ranking points.

"It's about pride. It's about representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind. We play for our families, our teammates, our countries, our continent, and for the generations before us who made this event what it is today."

Europe chase just a fifth away Ryder Cup victory and a first since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', with Donald - aiming to become the first back-to-back winning captain since Tony Jacklin - adding: "We know it won't be easy - winning away never is.

"Only four European teams have done it before. But that's the beauty of sport. The toughest roads lead to the greatest rewards. We are fuelled by something money cannot buy: Purpose, brotherhood and a responsibility to honour those who came before us, while inspiring those whose time is yet to come."

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have all confirmed their intention to give any additional money to charitable causes, as did Bradley, while Collin Morikawa believes how the money is spent should be more of a story than the fee currently available.

"There's no number - it could be zero or it could be one dollar - there isn't a right or a wrong amount. I think at the end of the day, all 12 of us here playing when we tee it up on Friday just want to win the Ryder Cup. We want to win it for ourselves and we want to win it for our country."

Donald tries to win over New York crowd as Bradley confuses Justins!

Team Europe are ready to face a raucous crowd in their title defence, with the scheduled appearance of President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon expected to add to already fuel to an already patriotic American fanbase.

"New York is a place where if you show up with talent and a fighting spirit, the city will get behind you, although maybe not if you are wearing European blue this week," Donald admitted. "We know what awaits us, Bethpage isn't exactly shy.

"This is New York sports country - passionate, loyal and ferociously loud and rightly so. The fans respect effort over ego. You show up for those that grind, those that fight and those who rise to the big occasions. You make us earn every cheer.

"We may not be your team but we will give you something to respect, something to admire and maybe, by the end of this week, something to cheer for."

Donald's opposite number Bradley accidentally mixed-up European veteran Justin Rose with Justin Leonard during his speech, as he discussed the famous putt from the 1999 Ryder Cup, although ended with a strong message to the American crowd.

"Bethpage Black is known as the People's Country Club, it's been called New York's home course, but this week - with your passion and energy - you are going to make it America's home course," he said.

"We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent, the challenge will be fierce, the pressure will be real."

