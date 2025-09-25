Ryder Cup 2025: Bryson DeChambeau backs Donald Trump to inspire Team USA to victory and relishes renewing Rory McIlroy 'rivalry' in New York

Bryson DeChambeau has backed President Donald Trump to inspire Team USA to Ryder Cup glory and is relishing the prospect of facing Rory McIlroy at Bethpage Black.

DeChambeau features for Team USA after failing to qualify for the 2023 defeat in Rome, with the two-time major champion looking to help Keegan Bradley's side to regain the trophy in New York.

The American claimed bragging rights over McIlroy during last year's US Open, although said the Northern Irishman didn't talk to him during their final-round duel - and McIlroy's subsequent Grand Slam success - at The Masters.

He said earlier this summer that he would 'chirp' in McIlroy's ear whenever they next faced each other on the course, with DeChambeau desperate to renew his 'rivalry' with the world No 2 by facing him during this week's contest.

"I think rivalries are good for the game of golf, albeit I have the ultimate respect for Rory [McIlroy] as a player," DeChambeau said in his pre-tournament press conference. "It's going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it's against him directly or through other players.

"I think it's going to be a fun challenge this week. Would I love to go up against him? Yeah. It would be a lot of fun. Is it going to happen? It's not likely. I mean, maybe once. You never know. I don't know if there's planning behind the scenes or whatnot.

"He's a fierce competitor, a great competitor, but one that I would love the opportunity to play against this week."

McIlroy refused to be drawn into hitting back at DeChambeau in his press conference, telling reporters: "I promised Luke I would only talk about the European Team today and I'm going to stick to it!

"I think it's so easy to play into narratives this week and to get swept up in this whole rivalries and Ryder Cup and whatever it is. All I want to do is go and try and put blue points on the board. I don't care who it's against.

"If I come up against Bryson at some point, I think that's great. I think that's wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us, as well, in some ways. I just want to go out there and put blue points on the board and do what I can for the European team."

DeChambeau: Trump can inspire Team USA

A raucous atmosphere will be heightened by Trump attending the afternoon fourballs session on Friday, with extra security measures put in place by the PGA of America and spectators warned of potential delays when moving around the course.

Several Team USA players have welcomed the decision for Trump to attend this year's event, while DeChambeau - who has had the President as a guest on his YouTube channel - believes it can help the United States reclaim the trophy on home soil.

"I hope he [President Trump] will inspire us [Team USA] to victory," DeChambeau added. "I think he'll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side.

"I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everybody reacts. It's going to be an electric environment."

DeChambeau told reporters he is enjoying "every second of being in the team room" this week in New York and is "here to support no matter what" captain Bradley decides to do, with Team USA chasing a third consecutive home Ryder Cup victory.

"Bryson tries to bring people to the game so if I want anybody on the team, he is going to be my No 1 pick," former major champion Rich Beem told Sky Sports. "I want him to fire up the crowds.

"I want him to get animated and do what he does best as he gets everyone around him involved. He is not afraid of the crowds and that doesn't come naturally to a lot of players. Team USA need him to do that as that will help them out.

"I would have Bryson hit the first tee shot for USA without hesitation. The Americans need momentum early and he can drag the team with him."

