Ryder Cup 2025: Team USA reclaim Junior Ryder Cup trophy with impressive 17.5-12.5 victory over Team Europe in New York

Team USA won the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup after completing an impressive 17.5-12.5 victory over Team Europe in New York.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among the players to have previously featured in three-day mixed event, held the same week as the Ryder Cup, where 12 of the best male and female junior players from Europe take on the United States.

The competition sees sessions of foursomes, mixed foursomes and mixed fourballs over the first two days at Nassau Country Club, with the United States taking a 10-8 advantage over Europe into the final-day singles.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The singles were due to be held at Bethpage Black but moved back to the venue for the previous two days, due to inclement weather leading to changes to the Ryder Cup schedule, where Team USA won 7.5 of the 12 points on offer to reclaim the trophy.

Victory is Team USA eighth in 13 editions of the Junior Ryder Cup, with Team Europe - who claimed a record-breaking win in the 2023 contest - winning four and the 2006 contest ending in a tie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrea Revuelta holed the winning putt for Team Europe in the 2023 contest to end a run of six consecutive losses

How Team USA closed out Junior Ryder Cup win

Hugo Le Goff claimed the first point of the day for Team Europe by beating Miles Russell 4&3, before Anna Fang closed out a 5&3 win over Nagore Martinez and Asterisk Talley beat Charlotte Naughton on the final hole to move Team USA three ahead.

Oscar Couilleau claimed the biggest win of the week for Stephen Gallacher's Europe by thrashing Tyler Mawhinney 7&6, but wins for Zoe Cusack and Lunden Esterline pulled Team USA within a point of victory.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Giuseppe Puebla and Kris Kim ended in a tie and Sara Brentcheneff saw off Amelie Zalsman 5&4, while Rayee Feng claimed the winning point to reach the 15.5 points required by seeing off Louise Uma Landgraf 4&3.

Wins for Lily Peng and Hamilton Coleman extended Team USA's margin of victory, although Ukraine's Lev Grinberg claimed the final point of this year's contest with a 4&3 triumph over Luke Colton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup starting on Friday, Harry Kane picks his footballer-based Ryder Cup team

When does the Ryder Cup start?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, with round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play beginning with live build-up from 9am on Friday.

Friday's Ryder Cup action begins at 12.10pm UK time, with foursomes matches going off in 16 minute intervals and the last going out at 12.58pm. The fourballs action is then set to begin at 5.25pm.

Timings remain the same for Saturday's sessions, with all 24 players then involved in the final-day singles and the opening match starting at 5.02pm UK time on Sunday. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.