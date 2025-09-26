Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood star as Team Europe build 3-1 lead over Team USA after Friday foursomes in New York

Team Europe made a strong start to their bid for a historic away Ryder Cup victory by jumping into a 3-1 lead after the Friday foursomes at Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald's side, looking to retain the trophy after their 2023 success and end a run of home dominance in the biennial contest, won three of the four matches on the opening morning to quieten a subdued New York crowd.

Two of Donald's victorious foursomes partnerships from their opening-session sweep in Rome two years ago delivered again, with Jon Rahm leading out Europe again and partnering Tyrrell Hatton to a 4&3 success over Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

The returning 'Fleetwood Mac' combination of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood dominated throughout a 5&4 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English, while Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick thrashed world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley 5&3.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were the only pairing to deliver a point for Team USA, defeating Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland 2 UP, as Europe made their best start to an away Ryder Cup since their record-breaking victory in 2004.

Europe quieten New York crowd with fast start

DeChambeau led from the front for Team USA, having entered the first tee with him and Thomas wrapped in an American flag, firing a monster tee shot at the par-four first and winning the hole with a 15-foot birdie.

The European pair scrambled early on to avoid falling further behind, with Hatton producing a spectacular recovery through the trees to save par at the seventh and win the first of back-to-back holes.

Hatton posted successive birdies from the 12th to take control of the top match ahead of closing out their win when Thomas missed his par-save putt at the 15th, before McIlroy and Fleetwood doubled Europe's advantage just moments later.

The pair opened with a birdie and led throughout a one-way contest, where they won five of the first eight holes on their way to the largest away foursomes victory - from either side - since 2004.

Scheffler is a five-time winner this season but failed to take his individual success into the opening day, despite previously impressing alongside English at the Presidents Cup, with the American pair falling behind after losing three consecutive holes from the fourth.

Europe took full control with birdies at the ninth and 12th and completed victory when Fitzpatrick - who lost seven of his first eight Ryder Cup matches - holed from 12 feet to add another at the 15th, with the win extending Åberg's 100 per cent foursomes record.

Schauffele and Cantlay won successive holes to start the back nine to move three ahead with seven to play, only for MacIntyre and Hovland to fight back and claim the next two and keep hopes of a session sweep alive.

Hovland holed from six feet to save par at the 15th to briefly level the match before Team USA edged ahead when MacIntyre missed his par-save putt at the 17th, with the hosts then securing their first point on the final hole.

Europe thriving in tough environment'

European captain Luke Donald, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am very proud. We knew the US were going to be tough but they have really thrived in this tough environment. It has been loud out here.

"They know the plan and it is good to see them sticking to it."

USA captain Keegan Bradley on Sky Sports Golf: "It's not exactly what we wanted but we know the Ryder Cup is going to be ebbs and flows, and I've got a lot of faith in our boys.

"We just had the President fly over in his Air Force One, so I've got a feeling things are going to turn here."

Rory McIlroy, speaking after his victory alongside Tommy Fleetwood: "I've been looking forward to doing this again since that last putt dropped in Rome.

"It has been amazing to be part of another European Ryder Cup team, to play alongside this guy, he's one of the best players in the world. To know that I have him by my side, it frees me up. I can play with ultimate trust and ultimate freedom, and you saw a little bit of that today."

