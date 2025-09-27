Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe captain Luke Donald sticks with winning pairings for Saturday foursomes as Bryson DeChambeau leads out Team USA

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg have been sent out first by Team Europe for the Saturday foursomes, with captain Luke Donald sticking with winning partnerships after a historic start at Bethpage Black.

Fitzpatrick and Åberg thrashed world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on the first morning, where Team Europe built an opening-session lead in a Ryder Cup for the first time since 2004, with the pair now going out in the top match at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK time).

The European partnership face New York native Cam Young and Bryson DeChambeau - who lost both of his matches on the opening day, as Donald keeps his same four partnerships from Friday morning but sends them out in a different order.

Team Europe take a 5.5-2.5 lead into day two and require another 8.5 points to retain the trophy, or nine points for a first away win since 2012, while Keegan Bradley's American team need another 12 points over the final two days for victory.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood face a rematch against Collin Morikawa and Harris English, who they despatched 5&4 on the first morning, with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele - the only American side to win in foursomes - facing Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Scheffler keeps his place despite losing both matches on the opening day, with the four-time major champion again playing alongside Henley against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka and Rasmus Hojgaard all sit out for Europe, while Justin Thomas - the most experienced player in the American team - is benched with Sam Burns, JJ Spaun and Ben Griffin.

Saturday foursomes line-up (all times UK time)

1210: Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young vs Ludvig Åberg (Swe) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1226: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1242: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1258: Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler vs Robert MacIntyre (Sco) and Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Bradley keeps positive as Donald celebrates "incredible" day

Team Europe captain Donald says his side had an "incredible" opening day at the Ryder Cup, while Bradley remains confident there's time for his side to mount a fightback.

"To win this morning was huge for us and we all know how important it is to get off to a good start," Donald said. "We know how strong the United States were in foursomes.

"3-1 was a great start, and the top two especially were such good momentum and inspiration for our boys. The guys grinded to win the session again this afternoon. That's another tick in our box, and I'm very happy where we are."

Bradley added: "The boys played really good this afternoon. Europe made a lot of putts. Happy with the way we're playing. Hopefully it'll turn and our putts will go in tomorrow.

"We've only played 28 per cent of the points. This is first quarter. We've still got three quarters to go. I've got a lot of faith in my boys."

