Ryder Cup: Tommy Fleetwood says Team Europe in 'good hands for a long time' whether or not Luke Donald stays as captain

​​​​​Tommy Fleetwood feels Team Europe are in "good hands for a long time yet" whether Luke Donald continues as Ryder Cup captain or not.

Donald is weighing up a third stint in charge in Ireland in 2027 after becoming just the second European skipper, after Tony Jacklin, to win home and away against the United States.

The Englishman followed guiding his side to victory in Rome in 2023 with a nerve-jangling success in New York last week as Europe staved off a late comeback from Keegan Bradley's USA.

Justin Rose, part of the playing squad for the 15-13 triumph at Bethpage Black, and the Molinari brothers Francesco and Edoardo, both of whom were vice-captains to Donald, have been touted as possible successors if required.

Speaking ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, live on Sky Sports from Thursday, Fleetwood said of the Ryder Cup captaincy: "I think the ball is probably in Luke's court, I think he has earned that.

"Justin Rose is going to be playing the Ryder Cup when he is 102 years old so we may have to wait a while!

Image: Justin Rose is a potential Ryder Cup captain but says he is focusing on playing for now

Fleetwood: Molinari has respect from his peers

"I have also spoken to Francesco Molinari about it numerous times. I think the respect he has from his peers, his accomplishments, goes a long way to being a Ryder Cup captain.

"I think we have an amazing blueprint for Team Europe and amazing captains lying in wait. We will see where we go in the future but we are in good hands for a long time yet."

Rose told media this week: "I'm not even sure when this decision needs to be made. There's no clear path on this, it's Luke's decision, first and foremost, see what he wants to do, then go from there.

"A lot of captains have said, 'take your playing days for as long as you can'. It's not about being on a team but it's about playing well enough to be useful to that team. That's my goal, I think, going forward."

Image: Fleetwood won four points from five for Team Europe at Bethpage Black in the Ryder Cup

When asked about his most cherished moments from his first overseas victory in a Ryder Cup, Fleetwood - who registered four points from his five matches in New York - added: "The bus ride was a really good one.

"But holding the trophy up at the end together after doing what we had come to do felt so satisfying. You go through a lot together that week.

"You hold that trophy up in front of your fans. Those are the times we will remember the most."

