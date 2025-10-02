Ryder Cup: USA would 'most probably' have beaten Europe if Shane Lowry had missed putt, says Jose Maria Olazabal

Team USA would "most probably" have gone on to win the Ryder Cup had Shane Lowry not sunk an emotional birdie putt at Bethpage Black on Sunday...

That is the view of Jose Maria Olazabal, one of Luke Donald's European vice-captains in New York last weekend, after his continent claimed a 15-13 win on away soil.

Lowry knocked in at 18 to halve his match with America's Russell Henley and take Europe to the 14 points needed to retain the cup.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

All the momentum had been with USA, who rallied from a 12-5 deficit ahead of the singles to win six of the 11 completed matches on the final day and lose only one - Patrick Cantlay beaten by Ludvig Åberg.

Tyrrell Hatton secured a half-point versus Collin Morikawa to lift Europe to 14.5 points and ensure outright victory in an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012.

Reflecting on the nerve-jangling win at Bethpage, Olazabal - captain for the dramatic comeback success at Medinah 13 years ago - said: "I didn't think it would have been that close, at least it shouldn't have been that close. But all credit to the US team.

"It was amazing how they fought. They almost turned things around. If Shane hadn't made that putt on 18, most probably Team USA would have won the Ryder Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lowry was emotional in his interview after securing a Ryder Cup retention for Team Europe

"The two-and-a-half hours before that were maybe the toughest I have experienced in my golfing career. With that cushion we should have closed the deal well before that.

"Shane's moment was crucial - that's why all the emotions came out. All the tension, all the stress. We were very conscious of it, Shane was very conscious of it. That's why we had that reaction."

Only 11 singles matches took place with Europe's Viktor Hovland unable to compete due to a neck injury, leading to Harris English being withdrawn by USA through the 'envelope' rule and the players claiming a half-point each.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald have their say on the 'envelope rule' which ruled out Harris English from the Sunday singles

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup returns to Ireland in 2027 as Team Europe aim to win the tournament for a third time in a row.

Adare Manor in County Limerick is the venue between September 17-19, 2027 for the centenary staging of the biennial contest.

The rowdy New York crowds were a huge talking point last week but England's Hatton expects the fans in Ireland to be "respectful".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy was critical of the US crowds at Bethpage after a series of unsavoury incidents at the Ryder Cup

After saying he was subjected to comments about his height, weight and hairline, Hatton told reporters: "I don't really think that the insults is the way forward.

"I would much prefer it to be a respectful atmosphere - you let the guys play and the best team wins, rather than trying to affect the outcome by trying to put off players.

"But I don't think it will be as hostile (in 2027) as maybe as it was last week. I would like to think that it will be very respectful."

Love golf? Then stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and more contract-free with NOW.