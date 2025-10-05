Nelly Korda still without a win as Youmin Hwang claims Hawaii title for her first LPGA Tour victory

Nelly Korda finished three back but is still without a victory this year as Youmin Hwang won the LOTTE Championship for her first victory in an LPGA Tour event.

Hwang birdied the final four holes and five of the last six at breezy Hoakalei Country Club for a five-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim.

"This is my dream," Hwang said through a translator. "Finally, I achieved my dream here at the LOTTE Championship, and I also very much look forward to my future as well in the LPGA."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tied for the lead with Kim and Minami Katsu after her birdie on the par-four 17th, Hwang got a break when Katsu and Kim each bogeyed the hole in the group behind.

On the par-five 18th, Hwang hit her second shot through the green into the rough and chipped to a foot.

Image: Coming off a seven-victory season, Nelly Korda still hasn't won this year

Second-ranked Nelly Korda closed with a 69 for finish three back at 17-under with Peiyun Chien (70), Jessica Porvasnik (70) and Iwai (71).

"Overall, I'm putting myself into contention." Korda, who still hasn't won this year.

"It's definitely an interesting year for me result-wise, but at the end of the day I'm giving it 100 per cent, controlling what I can control and I'm happy with that."

"I just love the grind," Korda added. "I love going out there, competing, doing what I love, playing in front of the fans who are just as passionate about the game as we are, and also going home and working hard on my craft."

The LPGA Tour now heads to Asia for tournaments five straight weeks in Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.