European Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Home favourite and European Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after Storm Amy wreaked havoc with high winds.

The third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship took place on Sunday and the tournament was decided over 54 holes with a two-tee start at all three venues - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - after play was cancelled due to high winds on day three.

But it was Scotland's MacIntyre who best managed the conditions, topping the leaderboard on 18 under par.

His Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrell Hatton was in second place, four shots behind MacIntyre.

"Unbelievable, any time you can win a golf tournament on these shores is unbelievable," he said.

"The biggest thing is being able to manoeuvre the golf ball," he explained of the conditions. "It's about controlling the golf ball to land softly round the pins.

"It's brilliant. I don't know how we're going to celebrate after the celebration we had last Sunday," MacIntyre added. "It's a beautiful ending to a good week."

The No 9-ranked MacIntyre won the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club - his previous victory in individual play. He earned one and a half points for the Europeans last week in their Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered a much more hostile reception than he did back home this week.

Defending champion Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St Andrews and jumped into second place - one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe's top scorer in New York with four points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished on 9 under - nine strokes off MacIntyre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of the best of celebrities at Alfred Dunhill Links including Andy Murray, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Douglas and more!

Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky and tennis legend Andy Murray.

