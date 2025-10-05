European Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre had a victorious return to action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a weather-affected tournament; It was a win on home soil for MacIntyre as the Scotsman finished top of the leaderboard on 18 under par.
Sunday 5 October 2025 16:59, UK
Home favourite and European Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after Storm Amy wreaked havoc with high winds.
The third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship took place on Sunday and the tournament was decided over 54 holes with a two-tee start at all three venues - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - after play was cancelled due to high winds on day three.
- DP World Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Got Sky? Watch golf, football and more LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract on NOW
- What are Europe's captaincy options if Luke Donald opts out?
But it was Scotland's MacIntyre who best managed the conditions, topping the leaderboard on 18 under par.
His Ryder Cup team-mate Tyrell Hatton was in second place, four shots behind MacIntyre.
"Unbelievable, any time you can win a golf tournament on these shores is unbelievable," he said.
"The biggest thing is being able to manoeuvre the golf ball," he explained of the conditions. "It's about controlling the golf ball to land softly round the pins.
"It's brilliant. I don't know how we're going to celebrate after the celebration we had last Sunday," MacIntyre added. "It's a beautiful ending to a good week."
The No 9-ranked MacIntyre won the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club - his previous victory in individual play. He earned one and a half points for the Europeans last week in their Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black, where MacIntyre encountered a much more hostile reception than he did back home this week.
Defending champion Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St Andrews and jumped into second place - one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe's top scorer in New York with four points, shot 70 on the Old Course and finished on 9 under - nine strokes off MacIntyre.
Among the celebrities playing the pro-am were Bill Murray, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while there was sporting royalty in hockey great Wayne Gretzky and tennis legend Andy Murray.
Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and more contract-free with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland