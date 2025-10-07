Solheim Cup: England Golf urges government to back bid to bring event to England for the first time in 2030

England Golf is urging the government for financial backing to support a bid to bring the Solheim Cup to England for the first time in 2030.

The women's team contest - played every two years between Europe and the United States - has been held in Scotland three times, and in both Ireland and Wales, but never in England.

A proposal has been made to host the 2030 edition at The Grove in Hertfordshire, a previous venue for a World Golf Championship event and the British Masters, although there is currently a shortfall of around £20m in the £30m required for organisers to support the application.

Stakeholders put an "all-encompassing" bid for treasury backing in spring but saw the Solheim Cup not included in the list of sporting events to receive government investment, leading to a fresh push in recent months to try and get the financial support required.

The International Management Group (IMG) - which holds the rights for the 2030 contest - wants a resolution on whether the application will be possible in the coming weeks, leaving England Golf calling on the government to underwrite its bid to host a historic event.

"It's sporting events like this that continue to inspire and drive participation," England Golf's chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson told Sky Sports. "I do believe if it [a Solheim Cup in England] doesn't happen, it would be a miss."

The government made a commitment to "delivering international events and seeking new opportunities to inspire the next generation of talent" in its election manifesto, with the recent 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup among the high-profile competitions being brought to the UK.

"I think we do need to really test the government with regards to the words when they say that they want to truly back women in sport," Tomlinson added. "I don't see too much investment over the next few years.

"The World Cup for rugby - that was brilliant. We've got the cricket, they're going to be investing in the Tour de France, and there's maybe a football World Cup bid from a women's perspective, but certainly nothing around the 2029-2030 timeframe.

"We believe we have a bid that the golfing stakeholders will be able to do the majority of the heavy lifting - it does feel like a no-brainer. With regards to where the venue is, we know we could get incredible crowds there.

"It would be great if the government could come up with this money. We do believe it's amazing value compared to so many other bids that are put in front of them. We could secure an incredible sporting event and a wonderful golf event."

The cost to stage a Solheim Cup is less than a tenth of the money required for a Ryder Cup, the equivalent event in the men's game, with both events bringing huge economic benefit to a host region and helping to create further interest in the sport.

"I think you only have to look on the back of what just happened in the Ryder Cup in New York," Tomlinson explained. "It's an incredible sporting showcase and that's really what we're trying to promote with golf.

"The fact that it's not this stuffy old sport that it's sometimes and historically has been referred to - it is an energized sport that is very inclusive. Whether you're into the game or not into the game, it can really get your blood going and you can really the support going.

"We want to inspire girls and anybody, women of any age. These events are special and they truly do inspire people to want to pick up the game, or even if they're playing the game already, inspire them to want to become as good as they can be."

On potential support for the Solheim Cup bid, a Department of Media, Culture and Sport spokesperson told Sky Sports: "The UK has a world-leading reputation for hosting major sporting events and we want that to continue. Staging events on home soil captures imaginations, encourages participation and boosts local economies.

"We have a strong pipeline of events over the coming years from the Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 through to supporting a bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2035.

"Support for future bids will be based on a range of criteria including how far they help create social and economic benefits for the UK."

The next Solheim Cup will be held at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands from September 11-13, 2026, while the 2028 contest will be held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Team USA are defending champions after their 2024 victory over Europe.