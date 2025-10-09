Jon Rahm: Ryder Cup star argues with official as Sam Bairstow and Marco Penge start well in Open de Espana presented by Madrid

Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry struggled in their return to action after helping Europe win the Ryder Cup, with Rahm briefly arguing with a marshal who tried to cheer him up during the Open de Espana presented by Madrid on Thursday.

After his drive found the left rough on the par-4 eighth hole, Rahm saw his lie and started complaining: "What a day, what a day," he said, followed by an expletive.

The marshal who marked his ball said: "It's OK," and Rahm immediately looked at him and said: "Don't tell me it's OK, please. Thank you."

The official apologised as he walked away, while Rahm continued complaining: "It's not OK."

Even holing a bunker shot for an eagle at the par-five 14th and knocking his approach to five feet for birdie at the next on what was his front nine - failed to improve his mood as back-to-back bogeys immediately after the turn were followed by another dropped shot at the par-three ninth.

Rahm ended the day on one-over-par 72 to trail first-round leaders Ugo Coussaud of France and Sam Bairstow of England by seven shots.

The Ryder Cup-winning Spaniard, seeking a record fourth success at his home event, could barely bring himself to speak in his post-round interview.

"Frustrating day. You couldn't ask a harder question right now. I'm so angry and I want to be so sarcastic," he said on Sky Sports Golf.

"I struggled with the wind to be honest. There were a lot of swings that came out the way I wanted to and the wind didn't affect it the way I wanted it to.

"I didn't feel like I played that badly and the score is not nearly where I wanted to be."

However, his playing partner and European team-mate Lowry fared even worse on his return to action after holing the putt which retained the Ryder Cup.

The Irishman looked out of sorts in carding six bogeys and just two birdies in a round of 75, so faces a race just to make the cut after Friday's second round which begins at 1pm, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Coussaud holds the joint lead after two eagles on his way to six-under with three players a shot behind them in second place.

England's Marco Penge, third in the Race to Dubai rankings behind Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton courtesy of two wins this season, is one of the trio after a round of 66, which was subsequently matched by Frenchman Frederic Lacroix and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger.

Penge had a bogey-free back nine at Madrid's Club de Campo, including three birdies, and had earlier eagled the par-five fourth.

"It was pretty challenging out there. The greens are really small, so I managed my game well," said the 27-year-old.

"I hit some terrible shots but it's golf! You can be conservative off the tee but you won't hit the fairway every time, so I just thought I would use the driver and get it as far down the hole and figure it out."

There were few highlights in Sergio Garcia's level-par round of 71 - an approach to three feet for eagle at the 14th and a 15-foot birdie putt at the last.

