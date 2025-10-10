Jon Rahm back in mix, Shane Lowry misses cut in 18th hole frustration as Marco Penge leads Open de Espana presented by Madrid

Jon Rahm raced back into contention for the weekend, but Ryder Cup-winning team-mate Shane Lowry missed the cut, on the second day of Open de Espana presented by Madrid.

The European pair had both disappointed on their returns to action on Thursday a fortnight after helping Luke Donald's side claim a memorable away win in New York, each shooting over-par opening rounds around the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

And while both were back under par on Friday, Lowry's three-under 68 left him one shot outside the projected level-par cut line.

Lowry had got himself back to par for the tournament after going four under through 14 but a dropped shot for the second consecutive day at the par-four 16th proved costly.

After a par at 17, the Irishman gave himself a chance of making the weekend by leaving a 15-footer on the 18th green but, two weeks after sinking the putt that saw Europe retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black and cue wild celebrations, this time Lowry's ball trickled agonisingly past the right-hand side of the hole, sealing his fate in the Spanish capital.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry narrowly misses a birdie putt and falls short of the cut at the Open de Espana

Lowry bent down to his knees and slapped the outside of his legs in frustration.

Moments later and playing partner Rahm, left frustrated amid the windy conditions on Thursday, sunk his seventh birdie of his impressive day for a round of 66 to get to five-under for the event.

Image: Shane Lowry and Jon Rahm shake hands after completing the second round in Madrid

But the Spaniard three-time tournament winner remains five shots off the lead with everyone chasing England's in-form Marco Penge.

The Race to Dubai contender finished his round with back-to-back birdies to claim the outright lead on nine-under after a four-under 67.

Penge is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour this year and came into the week in third place in overall season standings behind Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton.

"Very patient day, nice to have a bogey-free round," said Penge. "I played pretty solid, still a couple of bits there that I can improve on, but all in all it was a steady round of golf.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I had a good range session after my round yesterday so today was slightly better - still probably only about a seven out of 10 but hopefully I can play some better golf over the weekend."

The Englishman leads Denmark's Jeff Winther - who shot the joint-best Friday round of 64 - and Switzerland's Joel Girrbach (65) and Canada's Aaron Cockerill (67) by one shot.

Another Englishman, Dan Brown, is in a six-way tie at seven under after a second-round 66, with that group also including Swede Joakim Lagergren after he matched Winther's 64.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, the 2002 winner, shot a one-under 70 to secure his place in the weekend's field at one-under overall.

Watch the Open de Espana presented by Madrid this week with third round coverage from Saturday at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and more contract-free with NOW.