Open de Espana: Marco Penge qualifies for Open and Masters after winning dramatic title

Marco Penge qualified for the Open and the Masters after holding off fellow Englishman Daniel Brown's brave challenge to win a dramatic Open de Espana.

A procession to victory appeared on the cards as Penge went into the final day at Club de Campo with a four-stroke lead after Saturday's blistering 64.

Despite a one-over-par 72 on Sunday, he remained three clear after 12 holes and with Brown needing treatment to his right shoulder and neck, there seemed little threat to Penge.

It even appeared at one point that Brown may have to retire from second place - but he dug deep to birdie three of the last six holes to force a play-off.

He could not match Penge's birdie at the first extra hole, however, as the long-time leader finally got over the line.

It was Penge's third win of the DP World Tour season and brought with it qualification for next year's Open as well as an invitation to Augusta.

"It's crazy," he said. "It's a golf course that I've always wanted to play, because I feel like my game sets up really good for it.

"Dan and Joel (Girrbach - who finished a shot further back in third) played great today, they were holing putts and I just couldn't really get it in the hole, it felt like I was really up against it.

"But I felt like I managed myself really well and I actually think tee to green, I feel like I played really solid. It doesn't matter the putts, I think I used them all yesterday, but obviously holing that one there was worth the wait."