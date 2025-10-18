Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry in mix after third round of DP World India Championship with Rory McIlroy seven back

Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are two and three shots off the lead respectively after the penultimate round of the DP World India Championship.

Fleetwood, who headed the field by one stroke at the halfway stage, and first-round leader Lowry trail Japan's Keita Nakajima in Delhi, with Rory McIlroy seven shots back after a four-under 68 on Saturday that included five birdies and a sole bogey.

Nakajima carded seven birdies - the pick of them after draining from 40 feet at the 12th - in a blemish-free 65 to reach 17 under par for the tournament as he pursues his second DP World Tour victory and first since the Hero Indian Open in March 2024.

Image: Keita Nakajima took the lead from Fleetwood after a seven-under 65 in Delhi on Saturday

The Japanese has enjoyed much success in India with that win last spring backed up by a runner-up up finish in the same event in 2025 and now his form in Delhi this week.

Fleetwood in contention after lucky break

FedExCup champion Fleetwood began Saturday with two birdies across his first three holes and another at the eighth but then reeled off eight pars in a row before he atoned for a three-putt bogey at 17 with a gain at 18, which came in fortunate style.

The world No 5 saw his approach ricochet off a tree and land just shy of the green, before he almost chipped in for eagle.

Fleetwood said afterwards: "It was a shame because my pace [with the putter] was pretty rubbish all day. I'm not going to be negative about it, I know I've got to do a bit of work on it but I've done so much good so far.

"Two behind is close enough where I'm still in control of it a little bit. Being in the final group is always great. You've got to enjoy those moments as tou don't know when they're going to come again."

Image: Sweden's Jens Dantorp hit the birdie trail on day three in Delhi

Dantorp equals round of the day in Delhi

Lowry, at 14 under, matched Fleetwood's three-under day, although his round featured five birdies and two bogeys.

The Irishman said: I got very frustrated on the back nine. I started to hit very loose shots, made some silly mistakes.

Fourth place is currently shared between Alex Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Daniel Hillier and Jens Dantorp on 13 under.

Dantorp equalled Nakajima for the round of the day as he also recorded a seven-under 65 - the Swede rebounding from an opening bogey to amass eight birdies, including seven in nine holes between the sixth and 14th.

If I shoot a low one [on Sunday] I could post a score and see what happens but I'd say I'm probably two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance.

Viktor Hovland boosted his hopes of victory with a bogey-free six-under 66, leaving the Norwegian alongside England's Brandon Robinson-Thompson in joint-eighth on 12 under.

Watch the final round of the DP World India Championship live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7am on Sunday. Stream DP World Tour golf and more contract-free with NOW.