DP World India Championship: Tommy Fleetwood claims two-shot victory as Ryder Cup colleagues impress in New Delhi

Tommy Fleetwood produced a brilliant final-day birdie burst to win the inaugural DP World India Championship with an impressive two-shot victory in New Delhi.

Three weeks on from finishing top scorer for Team Europe in their historic Ryder Cup win on American soil, Fleetwood continued his memorable season by delivering an impressive victory at Delhi Golf Club.

The FedExCup champion overturned a two-stroke deficit in an eventful final round, where five birdies in a seven-hole stretch helped him move top of a congested leaderboard and closer to victory.

Fleetwood made four consecutive birdies from the seventh hole

Fleetwood mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 22 under, two strokes clear of overnight leader Keita Nakajima, with Shane Lowry finishing three strokes back in tied-third alongside Alex Fitzpatrick and Thriston Lawrence.

A chip-in eagle on the final hole lifted Viktor Hovland to tied-sixth alongside Jayden Schaper and Joost Luiten, while Daniel Hillier - briefly two ahead after seven birdies in his first 10 holes on Sunday - dropped back to tied-ninth after two bogeys and a double bogey in his final five holes.

How Fleetwood stormed to India title

Fleetwood immediately reduced Nakajima's overnight advantage with a two-putt birdie at the first, as his playing partner scrambled a par, only for the Englishman to bogey the par-four next after seeing his approach shot finish plugged in a greenside bunker.

Lowry temporarily moved within one - after two birdies in the first three holes - before Nakajima made a close-range birdie at the third to get to 18 under, as Fleetwood made his move back into contention by holing from 15 feet at the fourth.

The world No 5 rolled in from 15 feet at the seventh and took advantage of the par-five next but still found himself two behind, as Hillier followed six birdies in eight holes with another at the par-four 10th to move to 20 under.

Fleetwood picked up a shot at the ninth and holed a 20-footer to start his back nine with a fourth consecutive birdie, then moved ahead after getting up and down to scramble pars on the next two holes.

Every tournament won by Tommy Fleetwood on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour

Hillier fell two behind after finding trees with his approach into the par-five 14th - resulting in a penalty drop - and three-putting for a double-bogey seven, while Nakajima got within one of Fleetwood after birdieing the par-three 12th.

Fleetwood doubled his lead with a birdie at the par-five 14th and matched Nakajima's birdie at the par-three 17th, keeping him two clear heading to the last, where he celebrated victory with his son Frankie after tapping in for a winning par.

Nakajima's runner-up finish means he has now finished second or better in each of his last three appearances in India, while Lowry mixed five birdies with one bogey in a final-round 68 to get to 18 under.

Fitzpatrick boosted his hopes of extending his season with a five-under 67 jumping him into tied-third, with Lawrence also on that mark after playing a five-hole stretch in six under during his closing 65.

Hovland claimed a share of sixth after his eagle finish and Rory McIlroy ended 10 strokes back on 11 under and in tied-26th, having carded four birdies and three bogeys during a final-round 71.

Fleetwood celebrates win with son

Fleetwood's victory is his eighth on the DP World Tour and first since the 2024 Dubai Invitational, with the latest success also the first with his son watching on-site.

"We were at home last week and we were driving the buggy - I think we were playing golf together - and he [Frankie] just said randomly: 'Do you know what you've never done? You've never won a tournament and then I've been able to run onto the 18th green'," Fleetwood explained.

Fleetwood celebrates with his son Frankie

"I had that written down all week. It was just another opportunity really. There's going to be many more times where I hopefully get the chance to do that, but that was all day today what I had in my mind.

"Could I put myself in a position where I can actually make that moment happen? It's just one of those little things. It means so much to me and that was really cool."

What's next?

