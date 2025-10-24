LPGA's International Crown: Charley Hull sinks 12-foot birdie for World team point as USA stay unbeaten

England's Charley Hull sunk a 12-foot birdie on the 18th to give her and World teammate New Zealander Lydia Ko a 1-up win over South Korea, while the USA remain unbeaten at the LPGA's International Crown.

Under the tournament format, seven countries and a "rest of the world" team compete in two pools. The teams and their players were determined by the women's world ranking.

The World team sit top of Pool B after Hull and Ko's victory over Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi. The USA remain top of Pool A.

The top two countries from each pool advance to Sunday's semi-finals and final, which consists of one foursomes (alternate shot) and two singles matches.

Also in Pool B, Japan and Sweden split Friday's matches. Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda beat Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad 3 and 2 but Maja Stark and Linn Grant gave Sweden a win, defeating Mao Saigo and Ayaka Furue 3 and 2.

Jin Young Ko and Haeran Ryu tied their match with Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan and Canada's Brooke Henderson.

The United States stayed perfect by winning their third and fourth fourball matches and ending No 1-ranked Jeeno Thitikul's unbeaten record in the team competition.

Americans Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin beat Thailand's Thitikul and Pajaree Anannarukarn 5&4, handing Thitikul her first loss after six consecutive match wins in the event. Lilia Vu and Lauren Coughlin later won the second fourball match for the Americans, beating Chanettee Wannasaen and Jasmine Suwannapura 3&2 at the New Korea Country Club.

Australia and China split their Pool A fourball matches on Friday. Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou beat Zhang Weiwei and Liu Yan 2&1 and China's Yin Ruoning and Ruixin Liu defeated Australians Hannah Green and Grace Kim 1-up.

