Kai Trump, granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, will make her LPGA debut next month

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, is set to make her LPGA Tour debut next month in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - live on Sky Sports.

Trump received a sponsor exemption to play in the event in Florida, the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule that typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.

Trump is a high school senior in Florida who has committed to playing college golf at the University of Miami in 2026.

She has more than 6m combined followers across social media and recently started an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will also be a part of The ANNIKA tournament, competing in the pro-am for the second straight year.

Nelly Korda is the defending champion, while Lydia Ko and Charley Hull are also expected to play.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour," Kai wrote on social media.

"This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

Image: Kai Trump watches as her grandfather President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House

Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr, is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County who has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes next year.

She competes in amateur events nationally with the American Junior Golf Association and locally in Florida.

She is currently No 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking, having played three events this year.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," said Ricki Lasky, LPGA chief tour business and operations officer.

"Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we're proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women's game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility."

The president and his granddaughter were both positioned on the first tee at the Ryder Cup in New York last month.