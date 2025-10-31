Sepp Straka withdraws from two DP World Tour Play-Off events to care for newborn son

Sepp Straka has withdrawn from both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship but he will be allowed to keep his Tour card so he can play on the DP World Tour next season; Straka is stepping away from golf to help care for his sick newborn son

Straka has had to withdraw from the two upcoming DP World Tour Play-Off events. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Austria's Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the two upcoming DP World Tour Play-Off events to help care for his sick newborn son.

Missing out on the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship meant he could not fulfil his minimum Counting Tournament obligation, but he won't lose his Tour card for next year.

The DP World Tour stated: "In recognition of his serious personal circumstances since August, which have understandably impacted his ability to travel and compete globally across the Back 9 and Play-Offs, as permitted in the Members Regulation Handbook, DP World Tour Chief Executive Guy Kinnings has amended Sepp's minimum Counting Tournament obligation from four events to two.

"He will therefore remain eligible for membership for the 2026 season. We would like to take this opportunity to continue to offer our full support and best wishes to Sepp and his family."

Image: The DP World Tour will support him to play next year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Straka's son had been in intensive care for the first two months of his life but will be able to leave in the coming weeks.

"We are immensely grateful to the dedicated medical teams who have cared for him and helped him grow stronger following his early arrival in August," Straka said.

"Consequently, I will be withdrawing from both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship to focus on my family during this important time. I need to be in Alabama to support Paige, ensuring we give Thomas the best start possible as he transitions from NICU to home.

"Thank you for the thoughtful messages and ongoing support we have received over the past few months. I would like to extend my best wishes to all participants in the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Off events and look forward to being back out there soon."