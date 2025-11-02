Tom McKibbin completes dominant Hong Kong Open win to seal qualification for 2026 Masters and Open

Tom McKibbin has sealed his place at the 2026 Masters and The Open by completing a dominant wire-to-wire victory at the Hong Kong Open.

Having entered the final round with just a one-shot lead, McKibbin produced a superb 63 to finish seven shots clear of Peter Uihlein in second.

Having claimed the second professional victory of his career, the Northern Irishman is now set to make his Masters debut at Augusta in April, live on Sky Sports.

The Asian Tour event attracted a strong field with qualification for two of next year's majors being available for the winner - a prize that was particularly appealing to golfers such as McKibbin who play on the breakaway LIV Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following claiming victory at the Hong Kong Open, Tom McKibbin says he played 'some of the best golf I have ever played' to win the event.

Having led all the way, McKibbin made a fast start with two birdies in the first three holes, before adding another at the par-three eighth to remain two shots ahead of Uilhein at the turn.

The 22-year-old then hit the accelerator, birdieing five of the next seven holes, while Uilhein made a quadruple-bogey eight at the 14th to effectively end the contest.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McKibbin made his only bogey of the round - and just his third of the week - at the final hole, as he added to his only other pro victory at the 2023 European Open in Germany.

"It was obviously amazing, I played some of the best golf I've probably ever played," McKibbin told R&A TV after his round.

"It was a little strange building that big lead coming in. It was a little bit of a weird feeling. I just tried to take advantage of those holes that were birdie chances, par-5s and wedge opportunities. It was nice to take advantage of those and stretch out the lead coming in."

Image: McKibbin claimed the second victory of his professional career

Along with making his Masters debut, McKibbin will also get the opportunity to make his third Open appearance, with the 2026 event taking place at Royal Birkdale.

"Very excited to go back and play my third Open, it'll be very cool," McKibbin added. "And have that drive down Magnolia Lane for the first time ever be even more special."