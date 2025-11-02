Rolex Grand Final: Englishman James Morrison secures DP World Tour return with title win
England's James Morrison, who admits his plan was to stop playing golf after this weekend, clinches Rolex Grand Final win to secure place back on DP World Tour; "When I said this was going to be my last event, it really was going to be 100 percent. This has completely messed that up"
Sunday 2 November 2025 19:38, UK
Englishman James Morrison sealed a return to the DP World Tour after securing victory at the Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A on Sunday.
Englishman Morrison signed for a two under par final round of 70 to reach 15 under par for the week at Club de Golf Alcanada and win by three shots from Italian Stefano Mazzoli.
The 40-year-old climbs 30 places on the Road to Mallorca Rankings to end the season as the No 6 and guarantee his return to Golf's Global Tour in 2026.
The two-time DP World Tour winner becomes the seventh Englishman to win the Rolex Grand Final after Marco Penge (2023), Nathan Kimsey (2022), Matt Haines (2010), James Hepworth (2006), Richard Bland (2001) and Ian Garbutt (1996).
Morrison started the day with a three-shot lead after firing a bogey-free seven-under 65 on day three, and mixed two birdies with two bogeys on the front nine on Sunday to remain in front.
Morrison, who had 13-year-old son Finley caddying for him in Mallorca, then made three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 11th to extend his advantage, and despite a bogey on 18, would remain three clear of the chasing pack.
"When I said this was going to be my last event, it really was going to be 100 percent," Morrison said. "This has completely messed that up.
"I'm glad it's over with. I played nicely all week. Didn't play as well today but managed my emotions and dug into my memory bank with my wins on the DP World Tour.
"The wind blowing really helped me today because I knew, the harder it got, the more it would play into my hands a little bit. I knew if I could keep ticking along, I could get away from the field a bit.
"I stayed calm and stayed with it. I couldn't feel my arms on my swing at the last, it went so far right, but I couldn't care less. A win is a win."
JC Ritchie topped the Road to Mallorca Rankings and made history in Spain by becoming the first player from South Africa to be crowned Tour No 1 after finishing seventh at Club de Golf Alcanada.