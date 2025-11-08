Abu Dhabi Championship: Tommy Fleetwood chases Aaron Rai as Rory McIlroy keeps hopes alive

Aaron Rai moved one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, while Rory McIlroy matched the leader's third round score to keep his hopes of victory alive.

Rai went round in 66 at Yas Links on Saturday with a bogey on the 17th the only blemish on his scorecard.

That saw him move one shot clear of Ryder Cup star Fleetwood, who was joined in a share of second place by Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

Halfway co-leader Rai flew out of the traps on Saturday, turning in 31 thanks to five front-nine birdies.

He made two more after the turn to briefly hold a three-shot lead before the bogey on 17 and closing birdies from two-time former champion Fleetwood and Hojgaard cut his advantage.

Rai, the world number 30 who won the Wyndham Championship last year, said: "This is a huge event. This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour.

"To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great.

"Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes."

Fleetwood made an eagle and three birdies in his flawless 67, while Hojgaard's 65 featured eight birdies and one bogey.

Fleetwood said: "I think it was a really good day of patience for me.

"There was a lot of good scores out there and you're playing with Aaron who played phenomenally well.

"He was unbelievable today in every department."

Englishman Andy Sullivan is in a tie for fifth on 17 under, two ahead of Irishman Shane Lowry and compatriot Jordan Smith.

Image: Rory McIlroy is three shots ahead of Marco Penge in Abu Dhabi

McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Connor Syme and Marcus Armitage are among those another shot further back.

McIlroy, the leader of the season-long Race to Dubai standings, surged toward contention with six birdies in his first 11 holes but his round stalled down the stretch as the wind picked up.

Although he sits six shots behind Rai, McIlroy is well poised to make a charge should the leaders falter on Sunday.

The five-time major winner had scored 68 in the first two rounds but went two shots better on Saturday with seven birdies and just one bogey in the third.

McIlroy's move to 14-under par sees him sit three shots ahead of England's Marco Penge, his closest challenger in the Race to Dubai, after the Englishman went round in 70 on Saturday.

What's next?

The DP World Tour Play-Offs conclude with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 13.