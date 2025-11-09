Toto Japan Classic: Nasa Hataoka wins a playoff hole in rain-shortened final day to claim seventh LPGA Tour title

Nasa Hataoka won a play-off on Sunday to take the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic after the final 18 holes were washed out by persistent rain all day and officials said it was "unplayable course conditions."

Hataoka and fellow Japanese golfer Yuna Araki shared the lead on Saturday after 54 holes at 15-under at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

After rain wiped out regulation play on Sunday, Hataoka prevailed on the first play-off hole to break the tie and claim her seventh title on the LPGA Tour.

In the first three rounds, Hataoka shared the lead with different golfers each time.

Miyu Yamashita, who won the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week, carded a 68 on Saturday and finished one stroke behind after 54 holes.

Yamashita was followed by Shuri Sakuma (69), who finished three back, and Ai Suzuki (70), who was four off the lead after 54 holes.

Defending champion Rio Takeda, who was not in contention all week, had a 68 on Saturday and finished nine shots behind.

Minjee Lee of Australia, one of the highest profile players in the field, finished 14 behind the leaders after a 74 on Saturday.

What's next?

The LPGA Tour continues with The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican starting on Thursday, November 13, live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm.