Rory McIlroy finds 'confidence builder' in Abu Dhabi ahead of chasing Race to Dubai success at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy has described his strong finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as a "great confidence builder" as he looks to close out a seventh Race to Dubai title.

McIlroy arrived at the Rolex Series event with a 441-point advantage over Marco Penge in the DP World Tour's season-long standings, then extended his lead to 767 points after a brilliant finish at Yas Links.

The world No 2 carded an eagle and eight birdies in a stunning bogey-free 62 on the final day, his lowest ever round on the DP World Tour, to charge into contention before eventually finishing tied-third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where Aaron Rai edged out Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off

McIlroy finished a shot behind Aaron Rai - who won a play-off - and Tommy Fleetwood, with the Northern Irishman pleased to extend his advantage in the Order of Merit heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

"Obviously ended up one short but a great day of golf and a great way to end the week," McIlroy said. "Also a great way to sort of go into next week in Dubai, as well.

Image: Rory McIlroy is looking to win the Race to Dubai for a fourth consecutive year

"I just tried to keep my foot down and make as many birdies as possible knowing that I'm trying to win this tournament but also give myself the biggest cushion possible going into next week [DP World Tour Championship]."

McIlroy arrives at the DP World Tour Championship as defending champion after last year's two-shot victory over Rasmus Hojgaard, having previously won the event in 2012 and 2015, with the 36-year-old having nine previous top-five finishes at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, where Rory McIlroy impressed to claim victory

"I really like that golf course," McIlroy said. "It really suits me. Probably suits me a little bit better than this course [Yas Links] does, just in terms of what you need to do off the tee and into the greens.

"This was a great confidence builder this week coming off a couple weeks off and hopefully [I can] just produce more of the same Thursday and onwards."

There are 2,000 points available to the winner of the season finale, although McIlroy remains firm favourite to close out another Race to Dubai success and lift the Harry Vardon Trophy for a fourth straight year.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Race to Dubai success would leave McIlroy within one of Colin Montgomerie's record of eight Order of Merit titles, with Penge and Tyrrell Hatton - 1,721 points behind in third - the only players who could still overtake him in the standings.

A final-round 75 in Abu Dhabi saw Hatton finish tied-41st - 14 shots behind the winner - and further behind McIlroy, while Penge kept his Race to Dubai hopes alive after rallying to a share of ninth with a Sunday 63.

Image: Marco Penge is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour in 2025

"I played great all week," Penge said. "The putter has been very cold up until today [Sunday]. Yesterday [Saturday] I was poor mentally and broke myself down a bit and wanted to come out and fight back, and that's what I did.

"The first three days, I was trying to attack as hard as I could. Today [Sunday] was back to the process and be aggressive inside 150 and take my medicine outside of that. Mentally, me and my caddie were great today, and nice to go into next week shooting that score."

Who will win the Race to Dubai? Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.