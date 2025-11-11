Kai Trump: Donald Trump's granddaughter reveals advice from Tiger Woods and US President ahead of LPGA debut
Tuesday 11 November 2025 22:50, UK
Kai Trump has revealed she received advice from her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, and golf legend Tiger Woods ahead of her LPGA debut.
Trump is set to make her LPGA Tour debut in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, live on Sky Sports from November 13.
She received a sponsor exemption to play in the event in Florida, the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule that typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.
"I know my game pretty well so I have a few people watch things over. I don't really work with anyone right now," Trump said.
"And my grandpa pretty much told me to go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous. Try my best not to."
Trump is a high school senior in Florida who has committed to playing college golf at the University of Miami in 2026.
She has more than six million combined followers across social media and recently started an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.
The 18-year-old also revealed she had been given advice from Woods.
"He is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And he's even better person," Trump added.
"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."
WNBA star Caitlin Clark will also be a part of The ANNIKA tournament, competing in the pro-am for the second straight year.
Nelly Korda is the defending champion, while Lydia Ko and Charley Hull are also expected to play.
Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr, is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County who has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes next year.
She competes in amateur events nationally with the American Junior Golf Association and locally in Florida.
She is currently No 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking, having played three events this year.
