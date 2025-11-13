DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy makes strong start to title defence and boosts Race to Dubai hopes in season finale

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to his title defence and bolstered his hopes of another Race to Dubai success with an impressive first round at the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a commanding 767-point lead at the top of the DP World Tour's season-long standings, with Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton the only players who can still prevent him from a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title.

The world No 2 made an early statement by opening with three consecutive birdies and continued to push forward during a low-scoring opening day, with a six-under 66 leaving him within two strokes of early leader Michael Kim.

Image: McIlroy is two strokes off the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship

Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood holds solo second after five birdies in a six-hole stretch in his back nine, with McIlroy a further shot back in tied-third alongside Thriston Lawrence and Andy Sullivan.

A solo second finish would guarantee McIlroy a seventh Race to Dubai success and move him within one of Colin Montgomerie's record, regardless of results elsewhere, although Penge's disappointing opening round increased his chances of closing out another Order of Merit.

Penge - requiring a three-way share of second to have any chance of overtaking McIlroy - sits tied-46th after an opening-round 74, while Hatton - needing a victory and results to go his way - carded a bogey-free 70 to sit six strokes back.

