Kai Trump: Donald Trump's granddaughter struggles on LPGA Tour debut as Charley Hull starts strong at The Annika
Kai Trump finishes opening day at LPGA's The Annika 13-over-par and in last place, having received exemption to play; Charley Hull, Leona Maguire sit three shots off lead; Watch continued coverage of LPGA Tour's The Annika on Friday live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm
Thursday 13 November 2025 23:35, UK
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, made her LPGA debut on Thursday in Florida where she struggled en route to posting the day's highest score.
England's Charley Hull and Ireland's Leona Maguire both started strongly to sit three shots off the lead respectively, but 18-year-old amateur Trump, who received a sponsor's exemption to play The Annika, opened with a 13-over-par 83 that left her in last place.
"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," said Trump.
"And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."
Trump, who started on the back nine alongside Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Germany's Olivia Cowan, was applauded when she was introduced at the par-four 10th hole and again after she found the fairway with her opening tee shot.
But Trump, who is ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and was considered a long shot to contend this week, went on to bogey her first four holes before a par at the par-five 14th.
Trump went on to mix two bogeys with a pair of pars over her next four holes, including an impressive up-and-down to save par at the 16th, and reached the turn at six-over 41 on the day.
She then dropped a shot right out of the turn followed by two double-bogeys over her next four holes before adding two more bogeys over her final three holes.
Trump, who has established a substantial presence in Florida's top junior competitions, was competing a day after the University of Miami announced that she had committed to play golf with the Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.
South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran emerged as the first-round leader of The Annika, which is hosted by LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, after an opening six-under-par 64 that left her one shot clear of Australian Grace Kim.
