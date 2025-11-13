LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda storms into title contention at The Annika as Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai fails to make cut
Nelly Korda enjoys strong second day to move into title contention at The Annika; England's Charley Hull also remains in mix; President Trump's granddaughter Kai fails to make cut; watch coverage of LPGA Tour's The Annika on Saturday live on Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm
Friday 14 November 2025 23:59, UK
Nelly Korda carded a seven-under 63 on Friday to storm into title contention at the LPGA's The Annika as President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai failed to make the cut, finishing last.
At six under par, Korda will return from the clubhouse for the third round three strokes behind leaders Grace Kim and Linn Grant, who shot rounds of 66 and 63 respectively. England's Charley Hull remains in the mix on five under.
Korda won the tournament last year to become the first player in 13 years to win seven times in a season. She has yet to win this year.
- LPGA Tour leaderboard - The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- DP World Tour Championship LIVE! Latest updates 🏌️♂️
- Got Sky? Watch the majors on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream majors and more with no contract 📺
Trump improved by eight strokes day-to-day, following her opening 83 with a second-round 75. Playing on a sponsor exemption, the high school senior closed at 18 over par.
"For the first day I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me," she said. "When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That's why I played better.
"I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can...they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that."
The top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, where all 60 can win the $2m prize.
Watch continued coverage of the LPGA Tour's The Annika on Saturday live on Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm.
Who will win the Race to Dubai? Watch the DP World Tour Championship live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland