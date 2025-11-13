LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda storms into title contention at The Annika as Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai fails to make cut

Nelly Korda carded a seven-under 63 on Friday to storm into title contention at the LPGA's The Annika as President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai failed to make the cut, finishing last.

At six under par, Korda will return from the clubhouse for the third round three strokes behind leaders Grace Kim and Linn Grant, who shot rounds of 66 and 63 respectively. England's Charley Hull remains in the mix on five under.

Korda won the tournament last year to become the first player in 13 years to win seven times in a season. She has yet to win this year.

Image: Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, failed to make the cut at The Annika, finishing in last position

Trump improved by eight strokes day-to-day, following her opening 83 with a second-round 75. Playing on a sponsor exemption, the high school senior closed at 18 over par.

"For the first day I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me," she said. "When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That's why I played better.

"I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can...they're always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that."

The top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, where all 60 can win the $2m prize.

