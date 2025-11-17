Rory McIlroy wins the Race to Dubai: Grand Slam champion closes on DP World Tour history after topping Order of Merit again

Rory McIlroy capped a career-defining year by closing out a seventh Race to Dubai title, the fourth successive season he has topped the DP World Tour’s Order of Merit.

A memorable 2025 saw McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters, claim a dramatic play-off win at the Amgen Irish Open and star for Team Europe in their historic Ryder Cup victory in New York.

McIlroy entered the season-ending DP World Tour Championship with a 767-point advantage over Marco Penge and a 1,720 cushion over Tyrrell Hatton in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the English pair the only two players who could still overtake him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Rory McIlroy's four worldwide wins in 2025, including Grand Slam success at The Masters plus victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Hatton needed a win and Penge at least a three-way tie for second for either to snatch Race to Dubai victory, with both falling short and allowing McIlroy to stay in top spot with his runner-up finish to retain the Harry Vardon Trophy.

McIlroy's seventh Order of Merit is one more than Seve Ballesteros managed during his career and leaves him second in the all-time standings, within one of Colin Montgomerie's record.

"To equal him [Ballesteros] last year was cool but to surpass him this year, yeah, I didn't get this far in my dreams," McIlroy said. "He means so much to this tour and to the European Ryder Cup Team. We rally so much around his spirit and his quotes and everything he meant for European golf.

"It [Montgomerie's record] seems within touching distance now. I'd love to be the winningest European in terms of Order of Merits and season-long races. I've probably got a few more good years left in me, and hopefully I can catch him and surpass him."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

McIlroy also topped the DP World Tour standings in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023 and 2024 before his 2025 success. We take a closer look at how he closed out each of those Race to Dubai victories…

2012

McIlroy's 2012 saw him reach world No 1 for the first time, claim major victory - by a record margin - at the PGA Championship and top the Order of Merit on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Runner-up finishes at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, BMW Masters, along with top-three finishes at the WGC-Cadillac Championship and the Barclays Singapore Open, ensured he had the Order of Merit wrapped up before his two-shot win at the DP World Tour Championship.

Image: Rory McIlroy had already wrapped up the Race to Dubai before his 2012 DP World Tour Championship win

2014

A memorable summer saw McIlroy claim back-to-back major titles at The Open - the third leg of the career Grand Slam - and the PGA Championship, sandwiched between a victory a two-shot victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

McIlroy also held off Shane Lowry to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth earlier in the campaign, plus finished tied-second at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne 'Radar' Riley looks back at Rory McIlroy's win at Valhalla in the 2014 PGA Championship, his fourth major title in as many years

2015

McIlroy won three times on the DP World Tour and five times worldwide, despite an ankle injury seeing him miss his title defence at The Open and two months of the campaign.

Victories at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, WGC-Cadillac Match Play were followed by a one-shot win over Andy Sullivan at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, with McIlroy also finishing runner-up in Abu Dhabi and fourth at The Masters during another eventful season.

Image: Rory McIlroy claimed the second of two DP World Tour Championship victories in 2015

2022

McIlroy claimed his first Harry Vardon Trophy in seven years with a tied-fourth finish at the DP World Tour Championship, having finished no worse than 12th in any event during the DP World Tour season.

A runner-up finish to Scottie Scheffler at The Masters and a third-place finish in The Open - where he led with nine holes to play - were part of another major-less campaign, although his consistency included tied-second at the BMW PGA Championship and third at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open, where Cameron Smith lifted the Claret Jug and Rory McIlroy fell short

2023

McIlroy secured the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in his opening event of the season and won the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of Robert MacIntyre in July, with a runner-up finish at the US Open one of three top-sevens in majors during the campaign.

He reached the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, took tied-seventh at the PGA Championship and earned a share of sixth at The Open, plus added another top-seven at the BMW PGA Championship to have the Order of Merit wrapped up before the season finale in Dubai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from a dramatic final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy closed out victory

2024

McIlroy successfully defended his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title and won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship during another consistent season, where he recorded seven top-five finishes in addition to his two wins.

He ended second to Tommy Fleetwood at the Dubai Invitational and suffered final-hole heartbreak to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open with McIlroy also squandering a late lead in the Irish Open and losing out in a play-off at the BMW PGA Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy came close to winning the Dubai Invitational, the US Open, the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, but he ultimately fell just short in all four tournaments

2025

McIlroy opened with a top-four finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and ended his 11-year wait for a fifth major title by beating Justin Rose in a play-off at The Masters, then claimed tied-second at the Genesis Scottish Open the week before earning a share seventh - on home soil - at The Open.

He defeated Joakim Lagergren in a play-off to win the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club and added a tied-third finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, before a play-off loss to Matt Fitzpatrick denied him a successful title defence at the DP World Tour Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Iona Stephen and Paul McGinley look at how Rory McIlroy claimed a dramatic Amgen Irish Open victory at the K Club

What's next for McIlroy?

McIlroy will make three DP World Tour appearances in the coming months, playing the Australian Open (December 4-7), Dubai Invitational (January 15-18) and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25).

He will have the opportunity to become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters this April, with McIlroy now one major away from matching Sir Nick Faldo's record of six majors, while he will look to push for more PGA Tour and DP World Tour success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reacts to his loss to Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship and surpassing Seve Ballesteros' number of Order of Merit wins

What's next?

The new DP World Tour season begins with the BMW Australian PGA Championship from November 27-30, held at Royal Queensland GC in Brisbane and live on Sky Sports.

McIlroy returns to action the following week in the Crown Australian Open at Royal Melbourne GC, the same week the Nedbank Golf Challenge takes place at Gary Player CC in South Africa, with both events also live on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.