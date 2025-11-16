LPGA Tour: Linn Grant wins The Annika after 52-hole bogey-free run

Linn Grant of Sweden closed with a five-under 65 for a three-shot victory in The Annika.

She had so much control of her game that she played 52 consecutive holes without a bogey, a streak that ended on the final hole on Sunday when it no longer mattered.

It was Grant's second LPGA title, and the second time she received a trophy from Swedish great and tournament host Annika Sorenstam. Grant won the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden when Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson were co-hosts.

"You made this course look easy. It's not easy," Sorenstam told her on the 18th green.

It must have felt that way to Grant, who was never under much stress. She finished at 19-under 261 and had a chance to set the tournament record until a bogey on the final hole, her first one since her opening hole on Friday.

Jennifer Kupcho birdied the first hole to tie for the lead, but only briefly. Grant birdied the next hole and never trailed again. The Swede had to make a 15-foot birdie putt to stay one ahead through five holes, and then she seized control on the par-three ninth.

Kupcho made her second bogey of the front nine, and Grant rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt to extend the lead to three shots. No one got any closer the rest of the way.

Kupcho also closed with a 65.

Image: It was Grant's second LPGA title

"I'm glad she was playing well because I think that really pushed me to play better," Grant said. "And overall, I just had the thought of whoever wins is going to have a really good job."

Gaby Lopez of Mexico birdied four of her last six holes for a 65 to finish third.

England's Charley Hull finished joint fourth on 14 under.

Grant was running out of time to extend her streak of winning each year somewhere in the world dating to 2020, when she was still an amateur and won twice on the Nordic Golf League. She has won titles on the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, LET Access Series, Ladies Sunshine Tour, Nordic Golf League and even the European Tour, which co-sanctioned the Scandinavian Mixed.

Defending champion Nelly Korda, a three-time winner at Pelican Golf Club, started six shots behind and couldn't keep pace. She closed with a 69 and tied for 15th.