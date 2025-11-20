LPGA Tour: Somi Lee leading after first round of season-ending CME Group Tour Championship

Somi Lee shot a eight-under-par 64 at Tiburón on Thursday to take a first-round lead at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Lee, who bogeyed her final hole, closed two shots ahead of second-place Allisen Corpuz (66).

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul parred her final five holes but still came in with a share of third place at on five under. Sei Young Kim, Jin Hee Im and Nasa Hataoka also carded 68.

World No 2 Nelly Korda entered the final event without a win this year, after winning seven times in 2024. Korda carded a one-under 71.

Image: Lee watches her putt on the 18th green

The $11m prize fund is second only to the US Women's Open ($12m) on the LPGA Tour.

But the $4m that goes to the winner makes it the richest in women's golf, and third in all of golf behind the men's Tour Championship ($10m) and The Players Championship ($4.5m).