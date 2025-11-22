European Tour Group hand 10-tournament suspension to pro golfer Cedric Gugler for ‘reckless’ rules breach

The European Tour Group has handed a 10-tournament suspension to a golfer for a ‘reckless’ breach of its Code of Behaviour during a HotelPlanner Tour event earlier this season.

Cedric Gugler was disqualified during the opening round of Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge at the Kaskáda Golf Resort in the Czech Republic on June 12, where he carded an opening-round 75.

Gugler's disqualification was for playing his ball from the wrong place on putting surfaces on multiple occasions, with the Swiss golfer adjudged to have fallen 'below the standards of behaviour and ethical conduct expected of Tour members'.

An Independent Disciplinary Panel, consisting of Philip Evans KC, sports administrator Ian Larsen and Legends Tour Member Markus Brier, met on November 3 and ruled that Gugler's conduct was a serious breach by virtue of a reckless infringement of the Rules of Golf.

Gugler primarily plays on the HotelPlanner Tour, the tier below the DP World Tour, with the panel suspending him for the first 10 events of the 2026 season.

The season begins with the SDC Open in South Africa from January 29, with Gugler unable to return on the circuit until after the event first 10 events have concluded. The 2026 HotelPlanner Tour schedule has yet to be announced.

Gugler reveals 'regret' over 'difficult moment'

In a statement released on his Instagram story, Gugler said: "As an athlete who has played golf since the age of six, and whom fairness, respect and sportsmanship have always been top priorities, this is of course a very difficult moment.

"I have been accused of not marking or placing my ball correctly on the green during the first round of the Kaskada Golf Challenge. This is what my playing partners reported to the tournament officials after the first round.

"My mistake was that, during the initial hearing after the tournament office on the same evening, I somewhat carelessly admitted that it might have been possible - out of simple inattentiveness - that the ball was not placed back exactly on the same spot.

"However, it was never my intention to gain and sort of advantage. Unfortunately, this imprecise statement triggered a long and burdensome process, which has now resulted in this decision.

"I deeply regret this mishap. I accept the decision and I will use it as motivation to be even more careful in the future - especially when marking and replacing my ball on the greens. Thank you for your support during this difficult time."

Gugler was two shots off the early lead during the final stage of the DP World Tour's Qualifying School earlier this month, only to miss the cut at the six-day event after rounds of 64, 75, 73 and 72.

The 25-year-old won three times on the ProGolf Tour in 2024 but struggled on the HotelPlanner Tour during the 2025 season, making just seven cuts from his 19 starts and finishing no higher than tied-30th.

